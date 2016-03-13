By CRAIG DOLCH, Special to PGA of America

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (Nov. 29, 2016) – Wyatt Worthington II doesn’t just want to make birdies, he wants to make history.

Worthington did both Tuesday, shooting another 2-under 70 to win Event No. 1 of the PGA Tournament Series by two shots at PGA Golf Club.

The 29-year-old Worthington is believed to be the first African American to win a PGA Tournament Series event. Earlier this year, he became the second African American club professional to qualify for the PGA Championship.









“It’s a great moment in my life,” Worthington said. “This is one of the goals I wanted to achieve, and I’m fortunate I got it on the first try (this year).”

Worthington was 3-under through 12 holes on the Wanamaker Course before his only blemish, a bogey on the par-5 13th. He closed with five pars to win by two shots over four players.

Worthington, who teaches in the winter at famed Seminole Golf Club and works at the Golf Depot at Central Park in Gahanna, Ohio, earned $5,000 for the victory.

“I didn’t putt as well as yesterday, but I focused on giving myself as many opportunities as I could,” Worthington said. “It was a grind coming in, but I’m proud of how I played under pressure.”











Nick Beddow of Shirley, N.Y. shot the low round of the tournament, a 5-under 67, to share second place with Zac Oakley (71) of Palm City, Fla., Rod Perry (70) of Port Orange, Fla., and Jeff Sorenson (70) of Blaine, Minn. Beddow had a 5-under 31 on the front nine.

“I dunked a bunker shot on No. 1 (for birdie) and that got me some momentum,” said Beddow, who closed the front nine with eagle-birdie-birdie. “Unfortunately, I three-putted the last hole for a bogey.”

The conditions weren’t as difficult as Monday’s first round, when nobody in the 69-player field broke 70.

The last four months have been somewhat of a blur for Worthington, who gained national attention when he qualified for the PGA Championship at Baltusrol by finishing fifth in the PGA Professional Championship. Tom Woodard in 1991 was the first African American club professional to qualify for the PGA Championship.

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind,” Worthington said. “I didn’t think little ol’ me from Reynoldsburg, Ohio would be playing in a PGA Championship and have that type of impact on the culture of the industry.

“From here on out, my only goal is to affect others with positive energy and try to lead my example.”

The PGA Tournament Series, which consists of six events, is presented by Golf Advisor. Event No. 2 is Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday’s final-round results from Event No. 1 of the PGA Tournament Series at the 6,971-yard Wanamaker Course at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla.:

Results for Round 2 Place Player Total to Par Today Prior R1 R2 Score 1 WORTHINGTON, Wyatt -4 -2 -2 70 70 140 T2 BEDDOW, Nicholas -2 -5 3 75 67 142 T2 PERRY, Rod -2 -2 E 72 70 142 T2 SORENSON, Jeff -2 -2 E 72 70 142 T2 OAKLEY, Zac -2 -1 -1 71 71 142 T6 SCHULLER, Rick -1 -3 2 74 69 143 T6 JOO, Yong -1 -2 1 73 70 143 T6 LABRITZ, Rob -1 -1 E 72 71 143 T9 LEWIS, Danny E -3 3 75 69 144 T9 SOWARDS, Bob E -2 2 74 70 144 T9 URESTI, Omar E -1 1 73 71 144 T9 FILLER, Nathalie E E E 72 72 144 T9 TERGA, Richard E 2 -2 70 74 144 T14 POLLAND, Ben 1 -3 4 76 69 145 T14 VERMEER, Ryan 1 -1 2 74 71 145 T14 MCALARNEY, Corey 1 E 1 73 72 145 T14 WONNELL, Clayton 1 E 1 73 72 145 T14 HIGGINS, Kyle 1 2 -1 71 74 145 T14 MATTHIAS, Greg 1 2 -1 71 74 145 T20 CORRIGAN, Colin 2 -4 6 78 68 146 T20 DOBBS, Kyle 2 E 2 74 72 146 T20 CORCORAN, Rob 2 2 E 72 74 146 T23 PAPADOPOULOS, Ari 3 -1 4 76 71 147 T23 SANDERS, Derek 3 E 3 75 72 147 T23 SHIFLET, Andrew 3 -3 6 78 69 147 T23 BALLO, Peter 3 3 E 72 75 147 T27 ST. CHARLES, Kent 4 E 4 76 72 148 T27 SCHMID, Jeffrey 4 -1 5 77 71 148 T27 BENSEL, Frank 4 -1 5 77 71 148 T27 DELMAR, Steven 4 -2 6 78 70 148 T27 WEINHART, Tim 4 4 E 72 76 148 T27 KONKOWSKI, C.J. 4 5 -1 71 77 148 T33 GIAMPAOLO, James 5 2 3 75 74 149 T33 LATIMER-ZABOR, Nicholas 5 3 2 74 75 149 T33 NORMAN, Brian 5 3 2 74 75 149 36 CHANG, Dakun 6 8 -2 70 80 150 T37 LEE, Daniel 7 2 5 77 74 151 T37 JEWELL, Morgan 7 3 4 76 75 151 T37 KALISTA, Ryan 7 5 2 74 77 151 T37 NOEL, Matt 7 5 2 74 77 151 T37 FENTON, Robert 7 E 7 79 72 151 T37 GAUGERT, Austin 7 -1 8 80 71 151 T43 RACKLEY, Joshua 9 5 4 76 77 153 T43 DULLY, Frank 9 3 6 78 75 153 T43 SCHMITT, Phil 9 3 6 78 75 153 T43 BERBERIAN, Rich 9 2 7 79 74 153 T47 ENGLISH, Kyle 10 4 6 78 76 154 T47 NIELSEN, Lon 10 4 6 78 76 154 T49 MELTON, Brett 11 8 3 75 80 155 T49 JOHNSON, Chip 11 5 6 78 77 155 T49 PROBEN, Joshua 11 5 6 78 77 155 T49 BAEHLER, Kyle 11 4 7 79 76 155 T49 WARREN, Shawn 11 1 10 82 73 155 T54 POWERS, Shaun 12 8 4 76 80 156 T54 CLEAVER, Thomas 12 5 7 79 77 156 T54 RICHBOURG, Gregg 12 2 10 82 74 156 T57 LUCKO, Tommy 13 7 6 78 79 157 T57 RANDALL, Dwayne 13 5 8 80 77 157 T57 MCCLIMANS, Gregory 13 4 9 81 76 157 T60 DENNY, Richard 14 10 4 76 82 158 T60 FUREY, Mike 14 2 12 84 74 158 T62 HAND, Sean 15 3 12 84 75 159 T62 FRITZ, Joshua 15 3 12 84 75 159 T64 MASSI, Patrick 16 7 9 81 79 160 T64 SINGLETARY, Josiah 16 7 9 81 79 160 T64 SWEENEY, Michael 16 4 12 84 76 160 67 EASTON, Erik 18 9 9 81 81 162

