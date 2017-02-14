 

Saturday – July 22, 2017 – Tradition Golf Course – Charlotte, North Carolina

(56 Players)

Senior Flight

  1. John Love 75
  2. George Clark 81
  3. Lloyd Morris 83
  4. Al Edge 85
  5. Matt Arnold 86
  6. Jake Adams 87
  7. Tim Beamer 89
  8. Johnny Foster 91
  9. Demetris Belmont 93
  10. Todd Houston 95
  11. Chauncey Jones 97
  12. Gus Welborn 98
  13. Mike Motley 101
  14. Terry Bellamy 101
  15. Roger Hartley 106
  16. Herman Puryear 109
  17. Gus Brown 127
  18. Donald Henderson 131

Ladies Flight

  1. Stacy Steele 104
  2. Kathryn Moland 119
  3. Pamela Alexander 125

 

Championship Flight

  1. Robert Bethea 70
  2. Alvin Thompson 75
  3. Don Beamer 76
  4. Anthony Shipman 80
  5. Aaron Fields 83
  6. Ray Johnson 85
  7. John Lathan 87

 

First Flight

  1. David Taylor 84
  2. Andre Banks 85
  3. Tim Emery 86
  4. Jason Bean 89
  5. Anthony Hunter 93

 

Second Flight

  1. Jackie Burch 85
  2. Don Cureton, Jr. 89
  3. Willie Dixon 91
  4. Ben Cureton 92
  5. Chris Walker 93
  6. George Herron 94
  7. Brad Smith 97
  8. Randy Bolton 97
  9. Jonathan Wilson, Jr. 105

 

Third Flight

  1. Tom Griffin 90
  2. Kelvin Mann 92
  3. Tom Price 98
  4. Jerry McCollum 99
  5. Don Cureton, Sr. 99
  6. James Wilhelm 102
  7. Thabitta Davis 108

 

Fourth Flight

  1. Cordell Ruffin 101
  2. Chuck Caldwell 103
  3. Kenneth Bigelow 105
  4. Allen Avery 108
  5. Willie Crite 113
  6. Jonathan Wilson, Sr. 124
  7. Idrissa Price 126

 

Closest to Pin

#5        Robert Bethea

#8        Stacey Steele

#11      Anthony Shipman

#15      Robert Bethea

 

Longest Drive Men

#2        Jason Dean

#10      Alvin Thompson

 

Longest Drive Ladies

#2        Stacey Steele

#10      Pamela Alexander

