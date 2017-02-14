Saturday – July 22, 2017 – Tradition Golf Course – Charlotte, North Carolina
(56 Players)
Senior Flight
- John Love 75
- George Clark 81
- Lloyd Morris 83
- Al Edge 85
- Matt Arnold 86
- Jake Adams 87
- Tim Beamer 89
- Johnny Foster 91
- Demetris Belmont 93
- Todd Houston 95
- Chauncey Jones 97
- Gus Welborn 98
- Mike Motley 101
- Terry Bellamy 101
- Roger Hartley 106
- Herman Puryear 109
- Gus Brown 127
- Donald Henderson 131
Ladies Flight
- Stacy Steele 104
- Kathryn Moland 119
- Pamela Alexander 125
Championship Flight
- Robert Bethea 70
- Alvin Thompson 75
- Don Beamer 76
- Anthony Shipman 80
- Aaron Fields 83
- Ray Johnson 85
- John Lathan 87
First Flight
- David Taylor 84
- Andre Banks 85
- Tim Emery 86
- Jason Bean 89
- Anthony Hunter 93
Second Flight
- Jackie Burch 85
- Don Cureton, Jr. 89
- Willie Dixon 91
- Ben Cureton 92
- Chris Walker 93
- George Herron 94
- Brad Smith 97
- Randy Bolton 97
- Jonathan Wilson, Jr. 105
Third Flight
- Tom Griffin 90
- Kelvin Mann 92
- Tom Price 98
- Jerry McCollum 99
- Don Cureton, Sr. 99
- James Wilhelm 102
- Thabitta Davis 108
Fourth Flight
- Cordell Ruffin 101
- Chuck Caldwell 103
- Kenneth Bigelow 105
- Allen Avery 108
- Willie Crite 113
- Jonathan Wilson, Sr. 124
- Idrissa Price 126
Closest to Pin
#5 Robert Bethea
#8 Stacey Steele
#11 Anthony Shipman
#15 Robert Bethea
Longest Drive Men
#2 Jason Dean
#10 Alvin Thompson
Longest Drive Ladies
#2 Stacey Steele
#10 Pamela Alexander
