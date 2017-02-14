Former Masters Tournament chairman William W. “Hootie” Johnson died Friday morning. He was 86.

Johnson served as Augusta National Golf Club’s chairman from 1998 to 2006, and under his direction, the famed Alister Mackenzie-Bobby Jones layout was lengthened to 7,445 yards.

During his tenure, 14 of the 18 holes were altered as Augusta National led the charge against advances in golf ball and club technology that threatened to make older courses obsolete.Johnson also modified the qualifications for invitation to the tournament, initiated 18-hole television coverage and began the practice of announcing the club’s donations to charity.

But it was his response to Martha Burk, chairwoman of the National Council of Women’s Organizations, that thrust him into the national spotlight in the summer of 2002.

Burk challenged Augusta National’s all-male membership, and Johnson responded with a terse, three-paragraph reply, becoming the man who said Augusta would not be forced into admitting a female member “at the point of a bayonet.”

“Our club has historically enjoyed a camaraderie and kindred spirit that we think is the heart and soul of our club. And that makes it difficult for us to consider change,” Johnson told The Augusta Chronicle at the height of the controversy. “Now a woman could very well, as I’ve said before, become a member of Augusta. But that is some time out in the future. And in the meantime, we’ll hold dear our traditions, and our constitutional right, to choose and to associate.”

The controversy escalated as Burk threatened to boycott the tournament and its sponsors, but Johnson responded by releasing the club’s TV sponsors for two years. A planned protest during the 2003 Masters by Burk and her supporters fizzled.

Johnson was succeeded as club and tournament chairman by Billy Payne, who in 2012 ushered in the club’s first two female members. Johnson sponsored Darla Moore, a fellow South Carolinian and businesswoman.

“This is wonderful news for Augusta National Golf Club, and I could not be more pleased,” Johnson said at the time. “Darla Moore is my good friend, and I know she and Condoleezza Rice will enjoy the club as much as I have.”



Payne mourned the loss of Johnson, calling him a personal mentor on Masters matters as well as those in business and life.

“He boldly directed numerous course improvements to ensure that Augusta National would always represent the very finest test of golf.,” Payne said in a statement. “Simultaneously, Hootie expanded television coverage of the Masters, improved qualification standards for invitation to the Tournament and reopened the series badge waiting list for the first time in more than 20 years. Many of these measures brought more people than ever closer to the Masters and inspired us to continue exploring ways to welcome people all over the world to the Tournament and the game of golf.”

STATEMENT FROM CHAIRMAN BILLY PAYNE REGARDING THE PASSING OF HOOTIE JOHNSON

Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament are today mourning the loss of William Woodward “Hootie” Johnson, our beloved Chairman Emeritus. Hootie passed away this morning at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional service to our Club, our Tournament and the game of golf.

Hootie was named Chairman of Augusta National on May 1, 1998. During his eight-year tenure, we always admired his genuine and unrelenting respect for the traditions and vision of the Club and Tournament established by our Founders Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts.

He boldly directed numerous course improvements to ensure that Augusta National would always represent the very finest test of golf. Simultaneously, Hootie expanded television coverage of the Masters, improved qualification standards for invitation to the Tournament and reopened the series badge waiting list for the first time in more than 20 years. Many of these measures brought more people than ever closer to the Masters and inspired us to continue exploring ways to welcome people all over the world to the Tournament and the game of golf.

Hootie stepped down as Chairman on May 5, 2006, leaving both Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament in exceptional form. In the years that followed, Hootie was a frequent visitor here, enjoying the rewards of retirement with his wife Pierrine, his four daughters, his sons-in-law and 10 grandchildren, to say nothing of the many friends he made through a rewarding and honorable life.

At all times, Hootie selflessly served as my personal mentor on matters here at Augusta National and the Masters, as well as in business and life. He impressed upon me his obsession for constant improvement and a love for Augusta National that will forever remain unmatched. As the current Chairman, I owe an immeasurable debt to Hootie Johnson, and I will thank him every day for what he has meant to me personally as well as to the legacy of Augusta National and the Masters.

In the days ahead, we will privately honor the memory of Hootie Johnson, stand with his beautiful family and celebrate his extraordinary life.



