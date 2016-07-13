A new featherweight GPS device has entered the marketplace. It’s the Voice Caddie B1 Golf GPS Band, by La Mirada, California-headquartered Voice Caddie. The very first voice-guided Golf GPS rangefinder was developed by the company in 2010. Established in 2005, Voice Caddie has prided itself in being futuristic in its development of golf products.

This newest product by Voice Caddie is superior in function and it provides accurate yardage from tee to green. Worn on the wrist, it is extremely lightweight while capturing your driving distances. It also provides yardage, from the front, middle and back of the green very accurately. The unit has over 40,000 preloaded courses worldwide.









You’ll notice the great elements of design right out of the box. Use the connector that is provided to fully charge it up and then slip it onto your wrist. The GPS item is stylish, sleek and designed for an ergonomic fit, (size 50 mm x 22 mm ) the B1 weighs only 1.02294 ounces (29 grams). Once charged, a “Ready” sign will display and, through satellite targeting, the unit will automatically recognize the course you are on. As you move to step up to the tee, the hole is also recognized.

A clever side button, when pushed, acts as the unit’s on/off button. Golfers will also receive remaining distance guidance information, and measurements usually take just a few seconds to populate.

When put to our tests, our editors found the device to be great, especially the bright, slim OLED screen that has a built-in sensor. This provides excellent viewing and a simple “finger tap” operation displays changes for showing your GPS distances to the green (front, middle or back). The unit will also provide measurements for your driving distance with again, just the push of a button. Yards can also be changed to meters.









The Voice Caddie B1 Golf GPS Band is resistant to dust and to water. There is a long 10-hour battery life that gives you plenty of time for playing two consecutive 18-hole rounds. To recharge your Voice Caddie B1 Golf GPS Band is quick and simple. The item uses a Lithium-Ion battery and charges rapidly. Simply plug it into a standard USB cord (that also serves as a device connector) for downloading course updates through the online portal.

Features

Stylish Design

Lightweight and Slim Smart Band

Easy use touch tab built-in sensor

Automatic GPS Recognition

Yardage to the front/middle/back of the green

Measures driving distance and remaining distance to the hole

Preloaded with more then 40,000 Golf Courses Worlwide

Simple and fast touch screen function

MSRP: $169.99