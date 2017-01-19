



Bushnell NEO ION:

Wow–what a fantastic alternative to all of those other gadgets for your wrist. This monster item gives you all the information needed for the course while keeping your wallet happy.

Enjoy all the perks and add-ons for this unit that is sensibly priced. | $150

Mizuno JPX 900 Driver:

Take another approach on the course. Try a new color in your bag and test out a new shape and feel. Mizuno makes the perfect new stick in your favorite golfer’s bag, or your own. | $500

Adidas Golf Shoes

With all the tension out on the golf course, keep you (or your best golfer) in tip top shape. These great, comfortble shoes by Adidas will do the trick, for all 18-holes! | $200

Lady Golf 19th Hold Charm Bracelet

Every lady can appreciate this 19th Hole silver finished charm bracelet by Lady Golf. It truly has to be seen in person to fully appreciate the detail and beauty created with a silver finished alternating smooth and braided rope look link. It even features a 19th hole martini glass with a golf club. Size: a standard 7-1/4″ inch length and feature a toggle clasp closure for easy putting on, and taking off. | $29

Recommended For You. Tiger Wood’s Chicago Golf Course Hits A Sour Note With Local Residents (January 6, 2017)-- In just four months, Chicago plans to break ground on an audacious project — the refashioning of two X

Share Your Comments