Usquaebach – The Grand Whisky of the Highlands is perfect for any occasion. The line is refined and sophisticated and offers a wide variety of scotch selections for newbies and connoisseurs alike. The blend dating back to the 1700s and was trademarked in 1877.

Curious about the name and its meaning? Well, the name of the brand comes from the Gaelic word for “water of life” – from where we get our word for “whisky” in English!

Usquaebach is a historic brand that brings to life the ancient traditions and historic craft of the Scottish highlands. It is the brand’s dedication to the past that is sure to make this a staple scotch in your significant other’s classic collection.

We particularly like the 15-Year Old Blended Malt ($80). It is excellent for “The Connoisseur” and easy for the novice whiskey lover, as it does not overwhelm the palate.

The Color:

When in a glass, the 15-Year Old Blended Malt Usquaebach Scotch Whiskey resonates its brilliant, rich copper color. Full bodied, the blend is consistent in gleaming when held up to the light.



The Smell:

Usquaebach Scotch Whiskey’s 15-Year Old Blended Malt presents a lovely, honey, sweet aroma. When exposed to the air, it is reminicent of light drippings of buttery honey with a hint of darkened vanilla.

The Taste:

The 15-Year Old Blended Malt serves up a crisp, burnt caramel is distinctive at first sip. Spices consisting of clove, ground black pepper and vibrant coriander can be detected and the liquid goes down very smoothly.

The Finish:

As Usquaebach Scotch Whiskey goes down the back of your throat, it leaves a light trail of dark chocolate, and a hint of oak with perhaps some disclosure of drying spice and burning oak wood. Nicely experience and easily accepted by the drinker.

With all of the perfect combinations, it is no wonder that Usquaebach Scotch Whiskey has won many awards including: 2016 San Francisco International Spirits Competition Double Gold Medal, Gold Medal, “New Release” – 2010 International Whisky Competition, the Silver Medal, “Blended Whisky Over 10 Year Old” – 2010 International Whisky Competition and the Silver Medal,“Best Scotch Whisky” – 2011 International Whisky Competition.

Foods to consider pairing with Usquaebach Scotch Whiskey and its complex taste? First, foods that do not overwhelm nor embitter the decadent whiskey. Smokey cheeses as Laphroaig, sharp cheddar, strong Roquefort or soft brie cheeses all pair well. For after dinner try a selection of sweet chocolates like dark chocolate Hershey’s Kisses. In the fruit line, try angy or tart apples, oranges or pears.



