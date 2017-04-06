

Urgent Event Update – The Lone Star Junior Championship May 20th-21st will change courses to Tierra Verde Golf Club in Arlington, Texas. This change is last minute due to course challenges at Woodbridge Golf Club. We always maintain a high level of conditions and this change is definitely necessary.

Due to this change we have extended deadline to May 15th. We have incredible qualifications tied to this event and guaranteed AJGA PBEs.



Lone Star Jr Championship presented by PGA TOUR Superstore

May 20th & 21st, 2017

Tierra Verde Golf Club – Arlington, Texas

Entries Close – May 15th, 2017 (9pm)

Junior Golf Scoreboard Ranked

AJGA PBE (Below and AJGA Website)

Golfweek Ranked

IMG Academy Junior World Qualifier

– Boys Championship Division Champion (15-17)

– Girls Championship Division Champion (15-17)

FCG Callaway World Championship Qualifier

– Boys Division Champions (7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-18)

– Girls Division Champions (7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-18)

North American Junior Am Exemptions

– Boys Championship Division Champion (15-17)

– Girls Championship Division Champion (15-17)

AJGA PBE – Lone Star Junior Championship

Boys (14 – 18) Champion – 4 Performance Stars

Boys (14 – 18) Top 6 – 1 Performance Star

Girls (13 – 18) Champion – 4 Performance Stars

Girls (13 – 18) Top 4 – 1 Performance Star

Girls (11-12) Champion – 1 Performance Star









Taylormade Junior Open presented by PGA TOUR Superstore

June 3rd & 4th, 2017

Water Chase Golf Club, Fort Worth, Texas

Junior Golf Scoreboard Ranked

Golfweek Ranked

AJGA PBE

FCG Callaway World Championship Qualifier

– Boys Division Champions (7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-18)

– Girls Division Champions (7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-18)

North American Junior Am Exemptions

– Boys Championship Division Champion (15-17)

– Girls Championship Division Champion (15-17)









Optimist International Qualifier

– Boys Division Champions

– Boys 10-11 (4 Spots)

– Boys 12-12 (2 Spots)

– Boys 14-15 (5 Spots)

– Boys 16-18 (5 Spots)

– Girls Division Champions

– Girls 10-12 (3 Spots)

– Girls 13-14 (6 Spots)

– Girls 15-18 (4 Spots)

NOTE: When looking online at entries for the Boys and Girls Championship divisions please count the number of players for each age group as they make up the total number of players for those two divisions (Boys 14-15 & 16-18 and Girls 13-14 & 15-18 make up the Championship Divisions).

– BOYS 14-15 and 16-18 will be grouped together to form the Boys Championship Division. We will award prizes based on age divisions but rankings and exemptions will be based on the Overall Championship Division (Boys 14-18)

– GIRLS 13-14 and 15-18 will be grouped together to form the Girls Championship Division. We will award prizes based on age divisions but rankings and exemptions will be based on the Overall Championship Division (Girls 13-18)

Please visit your local PGA TOUR Superstore for their exceptional service and latest technology to help your game!

Junior Golf Championships would like to thank our partners for their continued support. Our partners include PGA TOUR Superstore, Taylormade, Adidas, Ashworth, Pepsi, Gatorade, Frito Lay, Gimmie Charge, Junior Golf Scoreboard, Embroidery by Design, Chick-Fil-A, Golfweek, AJGA, North American Junior Am, IMG Academy Junior World, and AT&T.

Sibling Discount – This discount is valid throughout our 2017 JGC golf season.

Please contact JGC for the discount code.

Two Event – Refund (Players participating in Lone Star Junior and Taylormade Junior Open will receive $25.00 refund towards their Taylormade Junior Entry Fee).

Contact:

Junior Golf Championships

Cell (214) 499-6841

Justin.Hogue@verizon.net