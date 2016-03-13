Three Senate Democrats want the 2017 Women’s U.S. Open moved from a Donald Trump-owned golf course in New Jersey, they said in a letter to the United States Golf Association on Tuesday.

“Given the historic role that the [Ladies Professional Golf Association] has played in advancing the rights of women, and the severity of Mr. Trump’s words and actions over many years, we would encourage you to move the 2017 tournament to a course that isn’t associated with Mr. Trump,”

Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) wrote in the letter. “We would also strongly recommend that the USGA seriously consider suspending further events at Trump properties.”

The USGA has faced renewed calls to move the event in recent weeks, after The Washington Post released a 2005 video in which Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, openly talked about forcing himself on women without their consent.

“The decision that the USGA makes is more consequential than simply the geographic location of a golf tournament,” the senators wrote. “In declining future association with a brand that degrades women, the USGA and LPGA have an opportunity to make clear to the world, and most especially young Americans, that our nation will not tolerate nor do business with anyone or any company that condones or excuses action that constitutes sexual assault.”

The USGA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter, which was addressed to Mike Davis, its CEO. The USGA manages the Women’s U.S. Open, though many of the players are LPGA Tour members.

Mike Whan, the head of the LPGA, faced questions about the event during a tournament in South Korea earlier this month.

“In a strange way, I’m lucky that the LPGA has no direct dealings with Donald Trump or Donald Trump properties,” Whan said, according to Reuters.

Golfweek interviewed a dozen LPGA players during the South Korea event and found that most had no objection to keeping the event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

