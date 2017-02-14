In case you missed this exciting 1-hour-long CBS Sports special that aired on Saturday, July 16, 2017 it introduced viewers to PGA Professionals nationwide. The segment aired on CBS at 2 p.m. ET, prior to final-round coverage of the John Deere Classic.segment and featured two African American PGA Professionals: Quincy Heard and Sherri Pla.

Quincy Heard, PGA – Founder and CEO of Summit Golf Foundation and Warner Pacific College Head Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach in Portland, Oregon, shares his passion for the game while helping others learn. Also featured in the segment is Sherri Pla, PGA, Head Professional, Sandhill Crane Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. This year, she became the first PGA Member to establish a PGA Junior League Golf program in South Florida, with more than 80 boys and girls.

