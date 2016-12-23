On the campaign trail, Donald Trump mocked President Obama’s penchant for golf, suggesting that he was neglecting his presidential duties to indulge in his favorite pastime.
But Trump’s critique must be a campaign bygone, because on Friday the president-elect interrupted his busy schedule of transition meetings and foreign policy declarations to tee up with legendary golfer Tiger Woods.
The two met on a sunny and breezy morning at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, not far from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort where he and his family have been secluded for the past week.
Trump, whose company owns more than a dozen luxury golf courses around the world, is an avid golfer and follows the sport closely. Golf Digest recently listed Trump as among the best golfers in Washington, with a 2.8 handicap, and suggested he could be “the best-ever golfer president.”