Nothing is more frustrating than to lose something that you need, wallet, purse, car keys, backpack, golf bag, golf club, and other essentials that may our day easier. The TrackR Bravo is the perfect solution to end this frustration.

Designed as a coin-sized Bluetooth device, the TrackR Bravo helps you keep track of important belongings. You can even attach to living things, like on the neck chain of your cat, dog. Or, on the cane of an elderly relative, jewelry wristband, ankle bracelet, and more.

You name it, TrackR Bravo can locate it. Once you pair your TrackR bravo with the free iPhone/Android app, you can use your phone to locate any misplaced item in seconds. Plus, with the world’s largest Crowd GPS network, when an item is truly lost, the entire TrackR community is activated and will anonymously update the customer with the exact GPS location of their lost item.

The TrackR Bravo was updated in July and now uses a larger CR1620 battery so that your TrackR will last even longer. You can even track and ring the same TrackR Bracvo device using multiple phones and TrackR accounts. It’s perfect for shared items, like the family pet!

Small, wireless device has been perfected and is the simplest way to track all of your items. It easily attaches to a purse, inside a wallet, sticks to a bike, or anything you would like to track. The tracker App lets you see just how far away you are from the item, and with the touch of your finger, you can find the item.





And, it works both ways—so, with just the press of a button on the app your cell phone will ring, even when it is on silent. You will receive a GPS update of where your item was last seen. So, stop tearing the house apart looks for lost items. Now, with TrackR Bravo, your search is over. Losing things is a thing of the past.

MSRP: $29.99

Recommended For You. Titleist Introduces New 917 Fairways for Complete Performance from Tee and Turf Setting the standard for complete performance from both the tee and turf, new Titleist 917 fairways provide more distance and X

Share Your Comments