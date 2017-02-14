American Junior Golf Association prepares golfers for next generation

According to the American Junior Golf Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf, here are the Top 10 Recruiting FAQs to assist junior golfers and parents as they navigate junior golf and manage college placement.

Top 10 FAQs:

1. What are the most frequently asked questions concerning scholarships?
2. How do players verbally commit to schools so early in the process?
3. When should junior golfers begin visiting and researching colleges?
4. How do college coaches work junior golf tournaments?
5. Will playing AJGA events increase my chances of earning a college golf scholarship?
6. What is a parent’s role in the recruiting process?
7. What is a typical week like in the life of a college golfer?
8. Do coaches really care about academics?
9. Are unofficial visits to college campuses necessary?
10. Is it a good idea to withdraw after a poor round?

View detailed answers and mor information at the American Junior Golf Association webpage

Recommended For You.

National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey
The experience, National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey is open
Oceans, the basis of all life here on earth, now sits in the middle of Times Square.  The experience, National
X
Fb-Button