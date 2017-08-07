TIGER WOODS is highly upset and has threatened to sue the porn website Celebrity Jaihad for leaking and posting naked photos of him and his Olympic skier ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn.

Reports claim that the former number one world golfer has already hired a lawyer and is prepared to sue the gossip website for posting the explicit snaps and will take his case all the way to court. Woods is the latest victim of cell phone hacking.

Naked cell phone pics of the golfing legend’s former girlfriend, Vonn, were also leaked. According to TMZ, he is ready to sue the celebrity gossip site if it does not take his photo down. A hacker reportedly broke into his former partner’s cell phone and gained access to Vonn’s pictures, which included a nude selfie Woods had sent the Olympic skier while they were together. The Woods/Vonn two-year relationship ended in May 2015.

Woods’ lawyer refused to comment on the issue when quizzed by news agency Page Six. Although they did confirm: “It is a private hacked photo.”

While they were dating, Vonn (now 32) and Woods (now 41) were one of the hottest celebrity couples in the sporting world.



