Tiger Woods is scheduled to return to competition this week for the first time in nearly 16 months at the Hero World Challenge. Woods will be joined by Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Jordan Spieth, competing amongst an 18-man field in a no-cut event that will feature six of the top-10 and 16 of the top-30 players in the world.

World No. 7 Adam Scott leads the field in his home nation at the Australian PGA Championship, airing live and in primetime on Golf Channel, Wednesday-Saturday. South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel will defend his 2015 title in his native country at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.



The Asian Tour stages the Panasonic Open India in Delhi, where Chiragh Kumar will defend his 2015 title. And tonight, Golf Channel will recap the 2016 PGA Junior League Golf National Championship with a highlight show, featuring California’s win over Georgia in the championship match.

PGA TOUR

Hero World Challenge

Dates: Dec. 1-4

Venue: Albany Resort, Albany, Bahamas

Tournament Airtimes on Golf Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 1-4:30 p.m. (Live) / 5-8:30 p.m. (Replay)

Friday 1-4:30 p.m. (Live) / 5-8:30 p.m. (Replay)

Saturday Noon-2:30 p.m. (Live) / 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Replay)

Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live) / 5-10 p.m. (Replay)

Tournament Airtimes on NBC (Eastern):

Saturday 2:30-5 p.m. (Live)

Sunday 1-4 p.m. (Live)



