ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 7, 2016 – Golf Channel and NBC’s coverage of the Hero World Challenge and Tiger Woods’ return to competitive golf for the first time in 16 months delivered significant ratings increases for the networks.

Below are final numbers for Golf Channel and NBC:

Thursday (Golf Channel)









– Round 1 coverage delivered a .86 coverage rating / 782,000 viewers: +190% year over year and +74% over 2014, the last time Tiger Woods was in the field at this event.

– Most-watched Thursday Round 1 since The Open Round 1 in July.

– Most-watched Round 1 at this event on Golf Channel (2007-16).

– Excluding Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups, most-watched 4th quarter Round 1 in Golf Channel history (2006-16).

Friday (Golf Channel)

– Round 2 coverage delivered a .83 coverage rating / 768,000 viewers: +135% year over year and +50% over 2014.

– Most-watched Friday Round 2 since The Open Round 2 in July.

Saturday (NBC)

Saturday (NBC)

– Saturday's live coverage on NBC delivered a 1.38 US HH rating / 2,049,000 viewers, +115% year over year and +86% from 2014. Most-watched PGA TOUR Round 3 since the Memorial Round 3 in June, excluding the Majors and Ryder Cup.











Sunday (NBC)

– Sunday’s live coverage on NBC delivered a .96 US HH rating / 1,397,000 viewers, +67% year over year and +35% from 2014.

Digital

Digital

– A total of 7.4 million minutes were streamed digitally. The 6th most-streamed golf event this year on Golf Channel/NBC behind The Open, the Olympics, the Ryder Cup and THE PLAYERS Championship.







