Tiger Woods has been named lead designer in charge of restoring two historic courses on Chicago’s South Side – Jackson Park and South Shore, according to the Chicago Tribune. Both courses are more than 100 years old and run by the city. Jackson Park is an 18-hole course that only stretches to 5,444 yards. South Shore is a nine-hole, par-33 course.

“This project can create incredible possibilities for the community on the South Side. We want to design a course that everyone will enjoy,” Woods said in a statement by his design company.









The project is expected to cost $30 million with construction starting this spring. The goal is to have a championship course and either a short course or par-3 course completed by 2020.

According to the Tribune, President Barack Obama personally called Woods to talk about being the lead designer. Obama’s Presidential Center will be constructed in Jackson Park not far from the golf course.

The entire project has been led by NBC/Golf Channel analyst Mark Rolfing. Rolfing will head the newly formed Chicago Golf Parks Alliance, which will oversee improvements to all of the district courses, youth programs and raising money for the non-profit.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is expected to formally announce the CGPA on Sunday.









The CPGA and Western Golf Association will also partner to promote caddie programs and prepare the championship course to possibly host the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship in 2021.

“The course will have tremendous shot values, which is obviously very important to Tiger,” said Rolfing to the Tribune. “This will be his first design that gets tested in competition; what his colleagues and peers think will be important to him.”







