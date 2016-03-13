ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 28, 2016 – NBC Sports Group in December will showcase golf’s biggest stars – past and present – along with the anticipated return of Tiger Woods, who is expected to make his first professional start in nearly 16 months at this week’s Hero World Challenge (Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 1-4). In addition to Woods return to competition, NBC Sports Group will feature coverage of several professional events to close out the 2016 golf schedule, including the Franklin Templeton Shootout (Dec. 8-9) and PNC Father/Son Challenge (Dec. 11-12).

Hero World Challenge to Feature Woods’ Expected Return and 16 of Top-30 in the World In addition to Woods (tournament host), six of the top-10 and 16 of the top-30 players in the world are scheduled to compete in the 18-man field, 72-hole, no-cut event for a $1 million first-place prize at Albany Resort in The Bahamas. Top-10 players in the field include Dustin Johnson (No. 3), Henrik Stenson (No. 4), Jordan Spieth (No. 5), Hideki Matsuyama (No. 6), Patrick Reed (No. 8), and Bubba Watson (No. 10). Golf Channel will air live coverage Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2, followed by weekend coverage on Golf Channel and NBC, Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.



In conjunction with Woods’ return to PGA TOUR competition this week, Golf Channel Digital is showcasing a ‘One Time with Tiger’ editorial composition, featuring a collection of more than a dozen current or former PGA TOUR players sharing their memories of having teed it up with Tiger just once during their career.

Nicklaus Headlines Field Which Includes 13 Hall-of-Famers at PNC Father/Son Challenge Eighteen-time major champion Jack Nicklaus headlines a 20-team field comprised of 13 World Golf Hall-of-Famers, golf legends and their children at the PNC Father/Son Challenge, Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 11-12 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The event format features a 36-hole, two-person scramble. John Daly will play in the event for the first time, where he’ll be joined by his son, John Jr., and Lanny and Tucker Wadkins also are in the field, defending their 2015 title. To qualify for the PNC Father/Son Challenge, participants must have won either a major championship or THE PLAYERS in their career. The professional’s partner must not currently hold a Tour card, and while the majority of partners in the history of the event have been the sons of the golf legends, the family-themed tournament also extends to daughter and grandson partners. Golf Channel and NBC will provide coverage of the event on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Golf Channel also will air a special Pro-Am show on Friday, Dec. 9, taking viewers inside the ropes with the players in the field as they prepare for competition and share instruction tips and insight with viewers.

Thompson Leads Golf Channel’s Coverage of Rounds 1-2 at Franklin Templeton Shootout

Twelve two-person teams will tee it up at the Franklin Templeton Shootout in Naples, Fla., including Lexi Thompson, who will become the 2nd-ever LPGA player to compete in the event (Annika Sorenstam, 2006). Jason Dufner and Brandt Snedeker will defend their 2015 title among a field that includes seven new teams and five repeat pairings. Harris English and Matt Kuchar will look to continue their successful form at the event where they won together in 2013 and finished runner-up each of the past two years. Golf Channel will carry live coverage of the Franklin Templeton Shootout on Thursday-Friday, Dec. 8-9, from 2-5 p.m. ET.





Broadcast Teams

Hero World Challenge Dan Hicks, David Feherty, Steve Sands, Curt Byrum, Gary Koch, Mark Rolfing, Notah Begay, Jerry Foltz PNC Father/Son Challenge Steve Sands, David Feherty, Justin Leonard, Peter Jacobsen, Notah Begay, Jimmy Roberts Franklin Templeton Shootout Rich Lerner, Frank Nobilo, Tom Abbott, Curt Byrum, Jerry Foltz

Australian PGA Championship Among Other Events on Golf Channel in December

In addition, Golf Channel in December also will carry coverage of the Australian PGA Championship (Nov. 30-Dec. 3) headlined by Adam Scott, Ian Poulter and Marc Leishman; the Alfred Dunhill Championship (Dec. 1-4) featuring Branden Grace and Darren Clarke; the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters (Dec. 7-10) where Shanshan Feng will defend her 2015 title; and the UBS Hong Kong Open (Dec. 7-10) featuring Patrick Reed, Danny Willett and Justin Rose.

NBC Sports Group December Tournament Programming Schedule (all times Eastern):

Hero World Challenge (Dec. 1-4) Thursday, Dec. 1 1:30-4:30 p.m. Golf Channel Friday, Dec. 2 1:30-4:30 p.m. Golf Channel Saturday, Dec. 3 Noon-2:30 p.m. Golf Channel 2:30-5 p.m. NBC Sunday, Dec. 4 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Golf Channel 1-4 p.m. NBC Australian PGA Championship (Nov. 30-Dec. 3) Wednesday, Nov. 30 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Golf Channel Thursday, Dec. 1 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Golf Channel Friday, Dec. 2 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Golf Channel Saturday, Dec. 3 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Golf Channel Alfred Dunhill Championship (Dec. 1-4) Thursday, Dec. 1 3:30-5:30 a.m. / 7:30-10:30 a.m. Golf Channel Friday, Dec. 2 3:30-5:30 a.m./ 7:30-10:30 a.m. Golf Channel Saturday, Dec. 3 5-9:30 a.m. Golf Channel Sunday, Dec. 4 5-9:30 a.m. Golf Channel Omega Dubai Ladies Masters (Dec. 7-10) Wednesday, Dec. 7 3:30-7:30 a.m. Golf Channel Thursday, Dec. 8 4-7:30 a.m. Golf Channel Friday, Dec. 9 4-7:30 a.m. Golf Channel Saturday, Dec. 10 4-7:30 a.m. Golf Channel UBS Hong Kong Open (Dec. 7-10) Wednesday, Dec. 7 9-11 p.m. / 1-4 a.m. Golf Channel Thursday, Dec. 8 9-11 p.m. / 1-4 a.m. Golf Channel Friday, Dec. 9 11:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Golf Channel Saturday, Dec. 10 11 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Golf Channel Franklin Templeton Shootout (Dec. 8-9) Thursday, Dec. 8 2-5 p.m. Golf Channel Friday, Dec. 9 2-5 p.m. Golf Channel PNC Father/Son Challenge (Dec. 9-11) Friday, Dec. 9 (Pro-Am) 5-6 p.m. Golf Channel Saturday, Dec. 10 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Golf Channel 4-6 p.m. NBC Sunday, Dec. 11 2-3 p.m. Golf Channel 3-6 p.m. NBC

