Some of the world’s best golf courses are in the United States, proving that its inhabitants’ interest in sports goes beyond Nascar, ball games, and UFC. But let us not forget that golf is a sport born overseas – in Scotland, to be exact, which is (no surprise there) the location of the golf course considered to be the best in the world. The US has many great golf courses, of course, ready to cater to any player that might visit them, lest not forget about the golf courses outside it – let us take a look at them today, for a change.

Taboo Muskoka Golf Course, Ontario, Canada

A constant entry to all Canada’s best golf courses lists, voted to make it on the list of Canada’s top golf courses year after year. Located in Gravenhurst, Ontario, Canada, it has a scenic location and great lodging, with most visitors praising the quality of the services and the friendly nature of the personnel.

The Taboo Muskoka Golf Course has 300 acres of terrain surrounded by tall white pines and matured red oaks, giving the course a secluded look and feel. Each hole is located at a 15 minute tee time from the others, making players feel like they are playing a private course. The course is designed by Florida-based golf architect Ron Garl, whose design philosophy is “making golf courses enjoyable, traditional, challenging, and memorable”. He has surely done a great job with Taboo Muskoka Golf Course.

Royal County Down Golf Club, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

The Royal County Down Golf Club occupies a respectable place among the top 10 golf courses in the world, this is probably the reason why it has been home to so many major golf events, like the British Amateur, the Walker Cup, the Irish Open (three times) and the Curtis Cup. Initially designed by Old Tom Morris, many hands have contributed to the excellence of the course over the years – but nature’s work in turning its surroundings into a remarkable scenery is perhaps the most appreciated.

Last year, the Royal County Down Golf Club was chosen the best of the world’s top 100 golf courses, a list compiled by Golf Digest Magazine.

The Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland

The Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland is a piece of golf history itself, given that it has been a place where golf has been played for six centuries. It is one of the venues that have shaped the way modern-day golf courses look like – most other golf courses in the world either reach out to it for inspiration or refute it. Its layout is brilliant and unique, and strongly weather-dependent, making it a course that has to be played at least once by the dedicated golfer.

History meets excellence in the case of the Old Course – it has hosted the Open Championship a record 29 times over the centuries, including as recently as in 2015.