The Southwest Regional Golf Association (SWRGA) announces it’s 2017 Scholarship Application and urges students to apply.

Southwestern Regional Headquarters and member clubs will provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors that have been accepted to a four-year accredited institute of higher learning. Scholarship are awarded on a competitive basis and the deadline to apply is

June 30, 2017.

Since 2003 member clubs of the SWRGA have continued to provide scholarships to students needing assistance in furthering their educational goals. While the amounts and number of awards fluctuate, the organization successfully fulfills their efforts to assist deserving students when and where they can.

Public participation in SWRGA tournaments along with corporate and individual donations also aid to provide a student or two, or maybe someone you know, or your own child, with college assistance.

To view instructions and complete the scholarship application for the SWRGA 2017 awards click HERE

To view a list of previous recipients HERE

ABOUT:

The Southwestern Regional Golf Association, Inc. (SWRGA) was first organized in 1975. After many years of growth and splendid support from the membership we incorporated in the State of Oklahoma as a non-profit organization on June 7, 1979. The first Board of Directors was Dr. Charles H. Lewis, Dr. Robert Willis, Mr. Manyles Gains and Mr. Edmond Pouncil.

The purpose of the SWRGA is to promote the general interest and welfare of the true spirit of the game of golf; foster the concept of fellowship and brotherhood; create an atmosphere that supplemented the existing recreation, social, and health needs of golf clubs throughout the region consisting of Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Kansas. Finally, foster programs that strengthen and expand access to golf instruction, and activities for junior golfers, minority, and underprivileged children.

Contact:

Southwestern Regional Golf Association

C/O Secretary

650 Turkey Trot Rd.

Killeen, TX 76542

Website SWRGA.com

