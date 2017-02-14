DEBERT COOK, CMP, RECEIVES

PRESIDENT’S CORPORATE LEADERSHIP CIRCLE AWARD

AND IS HONORED BY THE PROFESSIONALS NETWORK USA

New York, N.Y. (August 6, 2010) – Debert Cook, CMP, publisher of the African American Golfer’s Digest was honored by The Professionals Organization, Inc, a New York City-based business network group, and presented with the organization’s President’s Corporate Leadership Circle Award during the 10th Annual Salute Professional People of Color event at Slate in New York City.

“I am pleased to honor an entrepreneur and true leader in her field of marketing, communications and event planning with this distinctive award. The time, dedication and skill that Ms. Cook shares through the works of both of her firms, the African American Golfer’s Digest and Event Planers Plus!, Inc. N. A. with others in serving the Black community of New York City has helped many to benefit,” said Anthony “Tony” Herbert, Chairman/CEO of the organization.

“I am humbled by this outpouring of love from my constituents and truly believe that it is the overall impact that we make together which will continue to uplift and grow the success of our community as a whole,” said Ms. Cook during her acceptance of the award. “My seven years of publishing the African American Golfer’s Digest and eleven years of producing corporate and lifestyle programs at Event Planners Plus! for the enjoyment and education of people across the country has shown me the great need and importance for involving our citizens at a grass roots level with the purpose of gaining support and stability for your youth, working adults and senior citizens.”

More that 200 people attended the awards program that was first implemented in 2001 by Anthony Herbert, New York City Council Speaker Peter Vallone and former Councilwoman Priscilla Wooten to recognize and educate people of color about the great many role models that exist and those working tirelessly day-in and day-out for a better and safe quality of life experience for all New Yorkers. The complete list of honorees included:

• Kevin Liles/Warner Music Group

• Craig Treadway/Anchor-WPIXC CH 11

• Andrew Carr/The Wall Street Project

• Dari Alexander/Anchor-Fox 5 News

• Dr. Catrice Austin/VIP Smiles

• Valon Beasley/UNeed2Succeed

• Debert Cook, CMP/African American Golfer’s Digest

• Fred Buggs/WRKS 98.7 KISS-FM

• Shaila Scott/WRKS 98.7 KISS-FM

• Ken “Spider” Webb/Radio Personality

• Rev. Vernon Williams/Perfect Peace Ministry

For more information on The Professionals visit www.theprofessionalsnetworkusa.org

ABOUT:

The African American Golfer’s Digest is a PGA of America Diverse Supplier in the United States and launched in March 2003. It is the nations leading print publication and online portal for avid black golfers. It is headquartered in New York City’s financial district and is a 100% minority-owned, woman-owned publication and operated business and the only golf magazine specifically targeting the African American demographic. The massive editorial appeal of the African American Golfer’s Digest derives from its grass roots approach, sophisticated readership and partnerships generated with more than 250 top, Black-focused golf tournaments and events annually around the country. The 40-page, full-color quarterly enjoys a circulation of 20,000 and reaches 80,000 readers nationwide. Its editorial content focuses on news, tips, information and activities in the “soulful” world of golf including travel destinations, golf course reviews, product and equipment reviews and youth/teen and professional golfer profiles. The publication hosts several of its own signature events annually: Bayou Golf Tournament (July, New Orleans, La.), Diversity Pavilion at the PGA Merchandise Show & Convention (January, Orlando, Fla.), Outstanding Leaders in Golf Awards (January, Orlando, Fla.); Friends & Family Golf Cruise (February/Mexico) and Augusta GolfFEST (Augusta, Ga., April). Promotional, marketing and advertising opportunities are available for the print edition, online at its website and its programs and events. The magazine’s memberships include the United States’ Golf Association (USGA), National Golf Foundation (NGF), International Network of Golf (ING) and Metropolitan Golf Writers Association. To learn more visit www.AfricanAmericanGolfersDigest.com

