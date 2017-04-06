Now you can keep your cigar handy and clean with The NINETY DEGREE cigar holder. Any golfer knows what a distraction it can be trying to find a place to lay down, or stand up, your cigar during your rounds. And, any cigar connoisseur knows that tobacco leaves are delicate …so why would you just lay your cigar down anywhere, or clip, or force your cigar into a gadget that will eventually puncture it? The NINETY DEGREE is the answer! This smart unit applies no pressure to your cigar, ensuring that your cigar stays in perfect condition for you to enjoy every time you reach for it.

The NINETY DEGREE resolves typical cigar clip issues by allowing you to gently place your cigars in a secure holder which can handle a lancero to a gordo (60 ring gauge). The NINETY DEGREE won’t smash your cigar or allow it to fall from the holder. A sturdy and compact device, the magnetic design of the NINETY DEGREE is not limited to just a golf cart. You can use it on your deck, boat, while tailgating, or anywhere you may want your cigar held. All you need is a metal surface. It’s that simple!

Thanks to the vertical design of the NINETY DEGREE, your cigar will always rest away from the mounted surface assisting in a consistent slow and even burn. That’s why the NINETY DEGREE is the best thing that happened to cigars. Made entirely in the U.S.A.

MSRP: $12.97 (available in red or black color)