By Edward Wanambwa, Senior Editor

Punta Cana

Despite traveling extensively in the Caribbean, I had not had the opportunity to visit the Dominican Republic. In preparation for my golf trip, I was very much looking forward to seeing what the “DR”– as many people call– it had to offer.

I flew into Punta Cana on a direct flight from Atlanta, GA and the travel time was about three hours. Arriving at Punta Cana International Airport my trip through customs was effortless and pleasant. I was even greeted by a live band and handed some tasty rum punch.



The trip to my hotel was pre-handled but airport transfers are very easy to arrange and most hotels have shuttles to even pick you up at the airport. My accommodations were at the Barceló Bávaro Palace Deluxe, a stunning 5-star all-inclusive resort. It is difficult to put into words how impressed I was by this property. The staff was amazing. Extremely attentive and helpful and there to assist you with anything you might need or want.

The Barceló Bávaro Palace Deluxe is the epitome of style, luxury, and class. My room was comfortable and the scenery seemed to come out of a movie. The tropical backdrops were visually stunning. The Barceló Bávaro Palace Deluxe has numerous dining and entertainment options on the property including swimming pools, private beaches, eleven restaurants, a theater, golf courses and shopping.

The following morning, I boarded a bus to the Iberostate Bávaro Golf Club, a P.B. Dye design that consistently ranks as one of the top golf courses in the Caribbean. The golf course was one of the best I have played to date. I hired a caddie and that made all the difference. What really impressed me about Iberostate Bávaro Golf Club was the fact that even though it is considered a resort course, it offers challenges for players of all skill levels while allowing you to enjoy your round. Open 365 days a year and boasting a length of 6,897 yards, a rating of 73.2, and a 126 slope the layout is wonderful and very playable. Iberostate Bávaro Golf Club feature lush fairway,

Open 365 days a year and boasting a length of 6,897 yards, a rating of 73.2, and a 126 slope the layout is wonderful and very playable. Iberostate Bávaro Golf Club feature lush fairway, challenging tee shots and undulating greens. Visually, the course is very appealing and the tropical atmosphere is relaxing. This course is a must play on any trip to the Punta Cana. Put it on your list today. I guarantee you won’t regret it.



The next course I played was the Dye Fore Course at Casa De Campo Golf Club. This by far this was my favorite. I usually don’t pick favorites, but this course fit my eye and I felt so comfortable with the views from the tee box that I thoroughly enjoyed every swing I made. The rolling hills, scenic views and drastic elevation changes make accuracy both off the tee and club selection into the green extremely important. My caddie was invaluable when it came to selecting clubs due to the prevalent cross winds. The greens were firm and fast and very challenging but fair.

As the Dye Fore Course website says:

“27 holes; 7,740 yards long; 7 cliff-side holes dropping 300 feet to the Chavón River below; and breathtaking 360 views. By our calculations, Pete Dye’s masterpiece, Dye Fore, has a winning formula. Characterized by spectacular views of the Dominican mountains, the Chavón River, the Marina, and Altos de Chavón, this challenging cliff-side course is a delight for players of all levels.”

I could not agree more. I loved this course in every way. The views were incredible and I often found myself mesmerized by the scenery around me after I hit a shot. I can understand why a round of golf might take a tad bit longer at the Dye Fore course because any real golfer would never want a round on a course like this to end.

I was really impressed by the Cliffside drop offs adjoining the Dye Fore course along the Chavón River. This river was the setting for the filming of iconic films such as Apocalypse Now and Jurassic Park. I was beginning to understand why the Dominican Republic was now considered the premier golf destination in the Caribbean and one of the top golf destinations in the world. The combination of service, selection, quality and the variety of golf courses is difficult to match.

I have few suggestions and websites that I would like to recommend for your visit to the Dominican Republic on your golf trip:

1. If you choose not to travel with your clubs, rental clubs are very easy to secure and most courses have a very good selection of top brand names to choose from.

2. HIRE A CADDIE! If you truly want the DR golf experience, hire a caddie. They are an invaluable tool during a round of golf on any of the spectacular courses in Punta Cana. Besides club selection, they will help locate balls after errant shots, keep your clubs and balls clean, help you read greens and most will gladly assist you with course management while showing you where and where not to hit your shots.

I really enjoyed my caddies and I made sure that I tipped them at least $30 (USD). They work hard and you can actually take a caddie you like from course to course if you wish.

3. Please stay HYDRATED! It’s easy to get caught up in the great golf and forget to drink water. Drink plenty of it. Beer and cocktails are readily available but in the hot and humid climate of the Dominican Republic, there is no replacement for good ole H2O.

I absolutely love the Dominican Republic and specifically the DR golf experience. It’s a one of a kind, and in my opinion, of the best in the entire WORLD!

The Dominican Republic HAS IT ALL!

Please visit this website for more information about the Dominican Republic: http://www.godominicanrepublic.com/

Edward. S. Wanambwa

Senior Editor

African American Golfers Digest

Edward S. Wanambwa is a journalist, TV and radio personality and highly sought after as one of America’s most notable speakers and expert commentators on golf. He hosts a weekly TGX Golf Radio Show and is a frequent guest on The Golf Channel and ESPN networks. Find him on Facebook.

