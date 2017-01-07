Join us at the golf industry’s leading event, where PGA Professionals & Golf Industry Professionals gather to discover the latest trends in golf equipment & technology, apparel & accessories.

At the PGA Merchandise Show you can attend the world’s largest Outdoor Demo Day, discover revolutionized education sessions taught by world class golf instructors, network with industry experts and, mix-n-mingle at the African American Golfer’s Digest Diversity Pavilion and Business Networking Lounge, plus much, much more!







