Join us at the golf industry’s leading event, where PGA Professionals & Golf Industry Professionals gather to discover the latest trends in golf equipment & technology, apparel & accessories.

At the PGA Merchandise Show you can attend the world’s largest Outdoor Demo Day, discover revolutionized education sessions taught by world class golf instructors, network with industry experts and, mix-n-mingle at the African American Golfer’s Digest Diversity Pavilion and Business Networking Lounge, plus much, much more!


Musikomania Festival Golf Tournament Registration
SUNDAY, JUNE 25, 2017  | The fabulous Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Full Golf Tournament Registration: $350
