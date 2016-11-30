Golf clothing for women has reached an all time fashion high with Tail Activewear leading the trends, offering some of the finest in design. Tail Activewear has a full line of exciting looks and classic styles.

The Tail Activewear clothing includes almost every piece you’ll need for playing with confidence while looking good on the golf course. Their pants, skirts, polos, shorts, dresses, and other items feature a modern fit and many items are made with the Bi-Stretch materials and incorporate UPF45+ Sun Protection. And many of its fabrics are rated UPF 40+ and block approximately 98% of harmful UV rays.

On the course or in the clubhouse, the Tail Activewear allows you to move freely while looking your best. The Golf Essential Collection is full of great basics. All women will especially love the dependable sizing that keeps you from worrying about a proper fit. The Tail Activewear moisture management fabrics are perfect for hot, humid days on the golf course. The fabrics wick moisture away from the body, keeping you dry, comfortable, and worry-free. Besides being comfortable, the company’s clothing is one of the best in technical fabrications and consistent in maintaining quality.

Tail Activewear golf clothing is fuss-free and most can be machine-washed and dried, giving you more time to concentrate of your next tee time. Throughout it’s 40-year history, Tail Activewear has remained focused on delivering the best apparel for your active golf lifestyle. They carefully select fabrics with features they know are important to customers.