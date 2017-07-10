Amplify your golf game with one of a unique sound devices made specifically of the golf course. The Sound Caddy Bluetooth Speakers. Built to look like a regular golf club head, these speakers are Bluetooth-enabled and, the world’s first golf club speaker. But they are more than what they seem. Not only can the device give your quality music to listen to but it also serves as a cell phone charger and as speakers to answer cell phone calls.

Sure, Sound Caddy comes in the form of a driver, it’s inconspicuous, and golfers can easily put it in their golf bag with no added inconvenience. It’s not distracting and easily fits into the natural surroundings of a golf cart and golf bag—not like bringing along some of those other obtrusive Bluetooth speakers.

With Sound Caddy, golfers now have a convenient way to listen to great sounding music, news, audio books, podcasts, instruction, or other sounds on the golf course with no extra hassle of bringing a clunky set of speakers.

The sound quality of Sound Caddy speakers rivals the quality of the best speakers on the market. Equipped with two premium drivers and an internal passive bass radiator, this Bluetooth speaker provides a deep and rich sound.

Opon close observation, you’ll notice that the speakers are built into the head of the driver. The Sound Caddy is a versatile unit. The head can be detached from the shaft and the grip of the driver can also be detached from the shaft. This versatility allows for two different ways to arrange use of the Sound Caddy. If a golfer detaches the head from the shaft, the golfer can put the head in the tee holder of your golf cart for listening while driving the course.

If a golfer is walking the course, they can detach the grip from the shaft to plant the Sound Caddy into the ground. In this way you can you can conveniently bring the speakers with you to each hole and provides great quality sound for yourself and/or other golfers.

The Sound Caddy is controlled is controlled in two ways. As with any other Bluetooth speaker, it can be controlled by simply linking the speaker to the phone. On the face of the driver’s head is a set of manual controls that turn the device on/off, turn the sound up/down and switch songs. This speaker doubles as a phone charger with a USB port on the side of the driver’s head.