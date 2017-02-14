If you enjoy sparkling water and beverages like sodas that are made of sparking water, then you’ll be thrilled with the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker. This beautifully designed unit turns water into sparkling water in just seconds! It is designed to capture the essence of SodaStream’s original machines while incorporating a new slimmer design to fit beautifully in any modern day kitchen.

Source model we tested is the Black Metal Soda Maker, powered by a 60-liter CO2 canister, this means that each canister has the ability to carbonate 60 liters of liquid. When you need more, SodaStream sells additional bottles at approx. $19.99 for a two-pack.

What we liked about the product is that it fits into a small footprint taking up less than 12″ of counter top space.

The SodaStream Fizzi Starter Kit Contents:

Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

1 Liter BPA-free Reusable Carbonating Bottle

60L CO2 Cylinder (makes up to 60L of sparkling water)