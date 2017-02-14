Sodastream starter kit

Sodastream Fizzi MSRP: $79.99.

If you enjoy sparkling water and beverages like sodas that are made of sparking water, then you’ll be thrilled with the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker.  This beautifully designed unit turns water into sparkling water in just seconds!   It is designed to capture the essence of SodaStream’s original machines while incorporating a new slimmer design to fit beautifully in any modern day kitchen.

Source model we tested is the Black Metal Soda Maker, powered by a 60-liter CO2 canister, this means that each canister has the ability to carbonate 60 liters of liquid. When you need more, SodaStream sells additional bottles at approx. $19.99 for a two-pack.

What we liked about the product is that it fits into a small footprint taking up less than 12″ of counter top space.

The SodaStream Fizzi Starter Kit Contents:

  • Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker
  • 1 Liter BPA-free Reusable Carbonating Bottle
  • 60L CO2 Cylinder (makes up to 60L of sparkling water)
Dimensions: 5.1″ w 16.9″ h 7.3″ d
C02 Cylinder Compatibility: 60L
Carbonating Bottle Compatibility: 1L,1L Source™,0.5L Source™
Carbonating Bottle Insertion: Quick Snap-Lock
LED Fizz Indicator: No
Electricity Required: No
Automatic Carbonation: No
Material: Plastic

Consumers can easily use Sodastreams to carbonate water and enhance their drinks by adding other ingredients like lemon, raspberries, strawberries, cherries, flavored extracts, etc.  Some people have been known to even add a bag of brewed herbal tea

The fizz of Sodastream gives a nice kick to beverages for something a little “different.” The initial investment for the machine plus bottles

Some may find the initial investment for the machine plus the bottles is a bit pricey, but even with replacing the carbonator consumers may still end up saving some money in the end versus buying sodas off the shelf.  The Sodastream Direct offers FREE delivery and convenient cylinder exchanges.

