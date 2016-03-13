The lacking of African American Class A PGA professionals has been a long-known fact. And, just this year, the official count still remains at under 40, for those individuals who possess this distinguished level of certification and training in the golf industry.

Justin Whitlock, a golf professional who played on the Canadian Tour in 2008 and competes in section events with other Class A Professionals, puts it this way, “I’ve been in this business for 23 years, have worked in New York, Utah, and all over the state of Florida, I’ve yet to meet an African American Class A Professional! This is embarrassing for America and, needs to change!”

Lack of African-American Head Golf Professionals/Director of Golf in the U.S.

“I am white. I grew up with a black person as my best friend and golfing buddy since age 5. We have witnessed a lot of nonsense throughout the years. Now, that I am 35 and, working this business I am extremely disappointed in the golf industry for so many reasons. I can go on, and on, about how sketchy–and fake–a lot of people high-up in this business are. But my main concern is how our country has this racial tension going on, meanwhile every golf course in America hires new people at the start of every season. Why can’t our industry step-up and help bring our nation together?!? Well, we can if we do it right.”

“PGA professionals are the game’s most visible ambassadors,” says a 2011 article in Golf.com. Yet, the numbers are still very low for black Class A PGA golf professionals.

Justin continues, “I was a very fortunate kid to have parents that constantly had me involved in sports. I grew up playing golf, soccer, baseball, basketball, and football every season, every year of my childhood. My grandfather and my father were the two main people in my life to get me involved with the game of golf as a kid. As an adult, playing on the Canadian Tour and going through the PGA schooling, my mother has been there to help me the most.”

Justin played his first junior tournament when he was only 6-years-old. “There, I met my best friend and golf mate. I was 6, he was 5. He was a big, strong, African American fellow and I was a short, skinny, little white kid. We became best friends instantly.” The two of them would go on to finish 1st, or 2nd ,in many junior events, along with enjoying time together as high school teammates. In high school, their families traveled together to the Dominican Republic (Casa de Campo) where the youngsters played in the World Junior Championship, 3 straight years. However, like Justin’s black friend, many blacks who play the mini tours and such, for a variety of reasons, don’t have an interest in making a career for themselves on the business side of golf.

“My future goal is to become the head decision-maker at a golf course. Whether that means Head Professional, Director of Golf, or General Manager, doesn’t matter to me. I just want the opportunity to share my leadership skills with other people in this business, so they can prosper as people, and gain the knowledge needed to grow the game of golf.”

Justin also shares that he hopes “to raise awareness in our industry and to our nation on how one-sided this business is. It will hopefully open up more opportunities to the black community as far as jobs throughout the industry. Obviously for inner-city populations this will still be a challenge, since most golf courses are in rural areas and suburbs, but that’s okay because we still have plenty of golf courses that are nearby black neighborhoods.”

Founded in 1916, The PGA of America website states that it is the largest working sports organization in the world, comprised of more than 28,000 dedicated men and women promoting the game of golf to everyone, everywhere. “To have less than 40, certified Class A, African American professionals in this era is ludicrous,” says Debert Cook publisher of African American Golfer’s Digest. “We must figure out why this number is not increasing among our demographic and how the PGA can better promote golf careers and the steps to becoming a Certified Professional, along with the opportunities and benefits of these professions to more black youth, college students, and others.”

In 2008, The University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) became the first Historical Black College to be accredited by The PGA of America to offer the PGA Golf Management University Program. The program is part of UMES’ School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. The PGA Golf Management University Program is a 4-1/2 structured college curriculum for an individual to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Golf Management degree. The educational program is includes extensive classroom studies, internship experience and player development providing students the opportunity to acquire knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the golf industry. The UMES program one of 19 accredited by the PGA of America and the only one at a historically black university.

