Just about everyone has experienced this, the putrid, awful smell of stinky, sweaty shoes. Whether they be gym shoes, work shoes, comfortable daily wear shoes, all can have this global problem after being worn. Now, there’s a great solution by the creators of the SmellWell Shoe Freshener, an effective solution for this commonplace problem.

Even the best made and loved shoes will eventually start to become a little less than fresh! SmellWell Shoe Freshener is a revolutionary, fun and easy-to-use product that does not just hide odors, but effectively goes to the source of the problem and eliminates it! By absorbing moisture and removing odor, SmellWell Shoe Freshener fixes the problem and leaves a fresh, clean scent. With these convenient, small, SmellWell packets, you’ll eliminate this problem with shoe odor while doing it using their stylish designs and fresh scent.

The SmellWell bags are made with a combination of old Indian secrets and science and they are available in a variety of colors and patterns. The beautifully designed bags are also great to pack into your shoes for travel and great for boots, work wear, sports bags, shin guards and even hand gloves! But, it does not stop there, try using the SmellWell bags in your automobile, camper, van or another vehicle; and even in the linen closet, hallway or storage closets of your home to remedy odor problems. SmellWell has undergone an extensive REACH test showing that it is free from hazardous chemicals, non-allergenic and also environmentally friendly. An extended test has also been done to guarantee that the inks used to print the outer bag are approved.

After testing several products that existed on the market and being completely unsatisfied, he decided to make his own solution. After all, how hard could it be to find a product that absorbed the moisture from the shoes and truly dealt with the problem? Not to mention the overwhelming unpleasant smell that results from perfume and mold. SmellWell – Makes your stuff SmellWell MSRP: $9.95