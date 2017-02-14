These pants by Slimsation are a terrific choice for ladies who wish to feel comfortable while also appearing thinner. The Narrow Cuff Boyfriend Crop Jeans helps with those little nips, tucks and whittles while enhancing your natural shape.

If you are looking for a good pair of casual pants with flair and fit for a busy lifestyle the Slimsation brand has you covered. The fabric not only moves with your busy body, but they flatter your figure with tummy control and gives you added smoothing and lifting too! So, no worries about ‘muffin top’ or feeling pinched and squeezed into these expansive pants.

Once you slip these pants on you will discover just how sleek and slim your appearance becomes. The pants are very stylish and suitable for almost all closets.

SlimSation Slimming Pants are comfortable and easy to wear, they come in a variety of styles, prints, and colors and are true to size (from 2-24W). Fashionistas will rave about the wide elastic waist pants, removing the need for bulky buttons and zippers These no-fuss pants are made of lightweight fabric and easy to care for–they’re machine washable!

The SlimSation boyfriend jeans will become one of your favorites and now, come with stylish, narrow-roll cuffs.

Imported, faux zip fly for a smooth finish, Classic faux pocket styling on the front/back pockets, perfect cuff detailing with stationary narrow roll styling, 24″ inseam, 14 1/2″ leg opening on average (varies slightly by size)

MSRP: $64.00