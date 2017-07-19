Sistas On The Links (SOTL) was the focus of this week’s discussion on The National and International Roundtable, an Internet radio program that has become a real game changer in providing digital broadcast news and information. Produced by the Multi-Ethnic Sports Hall of Fame, with host Arif Khatib and Municipal Court Judge Fad Wilson, the program is broadcast “live” each Wednesday at 7 PM EST and archived one hour afterward.

Get to know Sistas On The Links by listening to this informative broadcast. The women’s golf club was formed in Richmond, California, in 2008, and has a current roster of 73 members, and growing, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

RELATED STORY: FEATURE PROFILE, JANET LOUISE JOHNSON









Janet Johnson Economic Development Administrator for the City of Richmond City Manager’s Office Janet is an avid golfer who is the President and founder of Sistas on the Links Golf Club (SOTL). SOTL’s mission is to unite and expose African-American women to the game of golf; introduce golf to young women and nurture their personal and academic growth

Audrey Goins Brichi is the recently retired Manager of Diversity and Inclusion for Chevron Corporation. Prior to retiring Audrey was responsible for workplace inclusion strategies, mentoring programs and external relationships with global diversity organizations. She has also been fortunate to be able to link this passion for diversity with her love for golf. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors for Sistas on the Links Golf Club (Membership Chairperson and Sponsorship Chairperson for 1st and 2nd Annual Tournaments).

Lesley Stewart is the President & CEO of LNS Unlimited, LLC. She has worked for large corporations as Vice President and Sales Manager. She has been responsible for leading and developing successful sales teams. She has managed multi-million dollar budgets and been directly responsible for the financial success and overall metrics of her division. She has a passion for finance and teaching small business owners and individuals how to build a strong foundation for financial success. Lesley comes from a family of educators and it is in her blood to teach. She is an educator who teaches Finance at the University level and a coach who teaches golf to women and girls.

HOW TO LISTEN to the show

Click on this link below for the show.

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/niroundtable/2017/07/19/national-international-roundtable

After clicking the above link, you will be taken directly to the show page on Blog Talk Radio. There you will find show information.

2. You can listen to the broadcast from your computer or telephone. If you prefer to listen from your computer, simply click the above link and when the show begins, you can listen live.

Another way to listen is:

Option 2: Listen by telephone by dialing 602-753-1829, you can listen to the live

broadcast direct from your land-line or cell phone. When prompted, please select option 2.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL ROUNDTABLE

The National and International Roundtable is a real game changer in Internet radio. Produced by the Multi-Ethnic Sports Hall of Fame, with host Arif Khatib and Municipal Court Judge Fad Wilson.

Broadcast “live” each Wednesday at 7 PM EST and archived one hour afterward.