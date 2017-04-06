Shingle Creek Golf Club in Orlando recently underwent a complete renovation in 2016 performed by the Arnold Palmer Design Group. The goal was to rebuild the course and create a layout that would “inspire and challenge all levels of golfers”.

I have played the course most every year since 2004 (its first year of operation). Since it opened, Shingle Creek has been a five-star venue that attracts area golfers, tourists, and visitors. If you played Shingle Creek before its recent renovation, playing the new Shingle Creek is like playing a different golf course. This course’s condition has always been “Par Excellence” and represents the best the Orlando area has to offer in golf. The renovated course has three new holes. All of its old greens have been rebuilt to provide more slope and contour to their surfaces. The bunkers have been reduced by fifty percent. A driveable par 4 has been added (Hole 14) that presents much risk or reward to the golfer willing to accept the challenge.



Shingle Creek Hole 2

Water comes into play on 14 of the 18 holes on the course. This is now a course that requires the serious golfer’s undivided attention throughout the entire golf round. All carts have GPS. It has a variety of tees (maximum 7213 yards) for both accomplished and average golfers. It has a 70,000 square foot driving range and a huge practice putting green that was part of green number 9 in the old layout.

Valet parking for golfers is complimentary. A beverage cart is on the course and a food stand is well placed between holes 7 and 8. The course staff is friendly and customer focused.

The 1,501 room Rosen Shingle Creek hotel overlooks the course. It is ranked as a Top 20 United States meeting hotel and boasts 490,000 square feet of meeting and event space. It has 15 restaurant and lounge options, 4 heated swimming pools, a full-service “The Spa at Shingle Creek” inclusive of a spa, fitness center, and a Salon.

The Brad Brewer Golf Academy is located at the back of the driving range for those looking to improve their golf game. Shingle Creek offers Stay-N-Play packages and discounted rates, including for instruction at the Brad Brewer Golf Academy.

The AAA Four Diamond Rosen Shingle Creek is centrally located near International Drive (I-Drive) behind the Orange County Convention Center on Universal Boulevard. It is located just ten minutes the Orlando International Airport and minutes to area attractions (Universal Studios, Sea World, and Disney).

For those playing golf on Orlando Golf packages, the premium for this venue is worth every penny. There are also ample off-season specials for Orlando and Florida golfers. David Scott is Director of Golf at Shingle Creek Golf Club. To book play, call 866-966-9933.

Otis Windham is a freelance golf writer and author with over 30 years experience in the golfing industry. He has organized national and international golf travel for golfing groups and is past president and travel and events coordinator for 2 major African American golfing organizations. Otis is a charter member of the African American Golfer’s Digest Editorial Advisory Board.

