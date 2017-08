If you’re unfamiliar with Shasta Averyhardt, now is a great time to get better acquainted with her. A professional since 2009, she is the first African American golfer on the LPGA Tour since 2001 when she qualified in 2010 for the 2011 tour. Shasta Averyhardt has one week to raise the funds to attend Stage One of LPGA Qualifying School in Palm Springs this fall.

A certified tax accountant, Shasta spent two years behind a desk before she realized that golf brought her more than accounting ever would. Her career low golf round is 66.

Now, determined to return to the LPGA Tour, Shasta Averyhardt has less than one week to raise the funds to attend Stage One of LPGA Qualifying School in Palm Springs this fall.

A partner with the Women of Color Golf Organization Shasta is helping use to create her platform to change the game of golf. The two-time LPGA Tour Player, three-time LPGA Symetra Tour Player, US Women’s Open competitor and winner of two mini tour events, Shasta has QUIT her job and is giving golf her FULL FOCUS.

“I urge members of our community and all who love this game to support Shasta’s effort to return to LPGA Q-School this fall. She has committed to being the best golfer that she is capable of and with our support, we’ll help her accomplish that,” said AAGD Publisher Debert Cook in a public statement condoning Averyhardt’s GoFundMe initiative.

To help fund her dream of attending LPGA Qualifying School, Shasta has created a GoFundMe page to raise $5,500 by August 7th, less than a week away: https://www.gofundme.com/lpga-qualifying-school.