RENENS, SWITZERLAND – TPT Golf has chosen Play Golf in College to lead its college golf program. With TPT Golf, Play Golf in College will identify and support elite junior golfers and college golf programs around the country with TPT Golf shafts and shaft education.

Play Golf in College is led by Brad Sparling, a golf instructor and former college golf coach at Duke University and Ohio State University. His Ohio-based company works with elite golfers around the country to help them develop all aspects of their game and navigate the college golf recruitment process

“Every single golfer we’ve seen fitted so far has increased their accuracy and improved their distance with a TPT Golf shaft,” Sparling says. “Through this collaboration with TPT Golf, we’re going to make sure the best players in the country have access to the very best golf shafts. The technology is incredible and elite golfers will love the improved dispersion and feel of the shafts.”

Each of TPT Golf’s 11 different shaft models is created with the company’s revolutionary “Thin-Ply Winding Method,” a fully automated manufacturing process that gives TPT Golf the ability to independently tweak each shaft design parameter with the ultimate precision. The robot-driven process ensures unrivaled consistency and unlocks superior performance for golfers of all abilities

“TPT Golf has created a new and different way of making a golf shaft, and it’s a better way,” says TPT Golf Director Sebastian Sebayang. “With Play Golf in College, we’re going to ensure elite junior golfers and college programs have the shafts and the education they need to take their game to the next level.”

TPT Golf’s newest shaft, the 15-LKP-LT-LW, will be officially launched at the 2018 PGA Show in Orlando. The low torque, lightweight shaft is designed specifically for the needs of high-speed golfers. In 2017, the 15-LKP-LT-LW was used to earn three wins on the professional Tours: the WGC-HSBC Champions in China, the Turkish Airlines Open (European Tour) and the Indonesian Masters (Asian Tour)



