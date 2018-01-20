It’s never too early to start the search for scholarship prospects and College Golf Camps provides an exceptional educational opportunity for junior golfers.









The upcoming College Golf Camps showcase for 2018 will offer and a great start for Junior golfers to learn from college golf coaches, experience the competitive spirit with college golf coaches and interact with college golf coaches with the goal of improving as a golfer. At their golf camps, junior golfers are offered the opportunity to show off their golf skills and have a chance to be able to communicate with coaches, face to face, in a relaxed atmosphere.

WHAT PARENTS ARE SAYING

“I only wish we had heard about CGC earlier! This camp should be a “must attend” event in your college golf preparation program. The one-to-one coach time is invaluable and the presentations, eye-opening”

Developed in conjunction with NCAA coaches, College Golf Camps of America (CGC) is the first privately operated multi-college Junior Golf Camp in the world. College Golf Camps allow college golf coaches to instruct, evaluate, engage and interact with Junior Golfers from all over the world.

DATES:

January 20, 2018 Texas State University

January 13, 2018 Florida – Florida State – South Florida – Junior Golf Exposure Camp

February 11, March 25 & May 6

USC Chris Zambri Junior Golf Exposure Camps

College Golf Coaches Attending: ACC, PAC 12, SEC, BIG 10, BIG 12

Junior Golf Exposure Camps are where campers can learn, compete, showcase, interact and gain exposure to College Golf Coaches.

Call Today to get your questions answered 844-884-1551 or

Email info@collegegolfcamps.com

https://collegegolfcamps.com/juniorgolfcamps/













