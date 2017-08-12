August 12, 2017

The third round of the 99th PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina saw some major moves in both directions up and down the leaderboard.

Kevin Kisner, the 2nd round leader was steady from the start with 6 straight pars but on the back nine, he struggled with some errant shots and missed putts. A ball in the water on the 16th hole—and another bogey on the 18th—left him still in the lead by only one shot, closing his round at -7.

Hideki Matsuyama also had an up-and-down day with loose shots and missed opportunities. And he finished the day tied for 2nd at -6 with Chris Stroud. Matsuyama was able to make pars (and not bogeys) keeping him the hunt and keeping alive his quest to become the first Japanese player to win a major championship.

Jason Day, on the other hand, spiraled down the leaderboard after a steady round of putts that got him in the hunt. However, it was all for not, as an errant tee shot on the 18th hole was followed by a highly questionable recovery shot that lead to a quadruple bogey, pretty much ending his hopes of winning the championship. He finished the day at even par and dropped out of the top 15.

Quail Hollow is truly living up to its reputation as a tough golf course. The infamous GREEN MILE, holes 16,17 and 18, is reeking havoc on the field and, if the last group play today is any indication of what’s to come on Sunday, the championship is far from being over.

Edward. S. Wanambwa

Senior Editor

African American Golfers Digest

Edward S. Wanambwa is a journalist, TV and radio personality and expert commentator on golf.






