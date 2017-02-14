(Sept. 7, 2017) – Gary Player, Renee Powell, Mickey Wright and Lew Worsham, a foursome that impacted American and global golf, lead a class of seven inductees to be enshrined in the PGA of America Hall of Fame.

The 2017 class, to be honored Nov. 2, at the PGA’s 101st Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas, also features 2012 PGA Golf Professional of the Year Michael Schultz of Tequesta, Florida; Joe Tesori of Dewitt, New York; and the late visionary golf administrator George Henry Schneiter, formerly of Salt Lake City.

“The PGA of America takes great pride in welcoming this exceptional class into the PGA Hall of Fame. They represent some of the most significant contributors to our Association and to the game of golf,” said PGA of America President Paul Levy. “This class captured many of the prize jewels of our sport; stood strong against social injustice; inspired junior players and future professionals; gave hope to military Veterans; and whose on-course success left an indelible mark in our sport. Their names will be inscribed among those who have made golf the greatest game.”

For a closer glance of the 2017 PGA Hall of Fame inductees: CLICK HERE

About the PGA of America Hall of Fame

Originated in 1940 at the suggestion of famed sportswriter Grantland Rice, the PGA of America Hall of Fame honors and recognizes individuals who through their lives, careers, service and support have made significant and enduring contributions to the PGA of America in its mission to grow the game of golf. Inductees include PGA Golf Professionals, Tour Professionals or Ambassadors, who throughout their lives have supported and elevated the image of the PGA Golf Professional, the PGA of America and the game of golf.

