TITANTOUR IGNITE DISC - GOLF SHOES - SPECIAL EDITION-2
Using revolutionary PWRFRAME technology foam, PUMA Golf TITANTOUR IGNITE Disc Shoes – Special Edition, provides more energy return, responsive feel, added cushioning and superior step-in comfort. Skip the lace-tying and effortlessly slip into these full-grain leather shoes.

Power through the golf swing with full stability with the fantastic TITANTOUR IGNITE Disc golf shoes Special Edition. The shoes feature a revolutionary Ignite foam which provides more energy return, responsive comfort and stable cushioning. Plus a disc closure system that is so simple to use and makes life much easier when changing.

IGNITE Foam

This technology is an ultra-thin frame which surrounds the midsole for lightweight strength and durability, this also provides increased flexibility and a superior action.
The TITANTOUR IGNITE Disc Shoes Features:

2-Year Waterproof Warranty
Gripzone Traction

Grip-zone traction is multi-directional strategically placed walls of secondary traction which works with the low-profile stealth cleat which has been added to the grip-zone traction for maximum performance for unrivaled stability.

Other features include a Duoflex outsole with anatomically positioned flex grooves that allow the foot to move naturally while providing necessary GripZone Traction support. For extra comfort, the shoes feature a premium insole dual density PU sock liner which provides a customized fitting for long-lasting comfort and durability.
Construction

Full-grain leather
Epic performance last
Premium insole foam

Sizes available:
8
9
10
11

UMA Golf TITANTOUR IGNITE Disc Shoes sizing chart

MSRP: $200
Receive a free American Golf shoe bag when you buy any pair of shoes.

