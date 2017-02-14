Using revolutionary PWRFRAME technology foam, PUMA Golf TITANTOUR IGNITE Disc Shoes – Special Edition, provides more energy return, responsive feel, added cushioning and superior step-in comfort. Skip the lace-tying and effortlessly slip into these full-grain leather shoes.
Power through the golf swing with full stability with the fantastic TITANTOUR IGNITE Disc golf shoes Special Edition. The shoes feature a revolutionary Ignite foam which provides more energy return, responsive comfort and stable cushioning. Plus a disc closure system that is so simple to use and makes life much easier when changing.
IGNITE Foam
This technology is an ultra-thin frame which surrounds the midsole for lightweight strength and durability, this also provides increased flexibility and a superior action.
The TITANTOUR IGNITE Disc Shoes Features:
2-Year Waterproof Warranty
Gripzone Traction
Grip-zone traction is multi-directional strategically placed walls of secondary traction which works with the low-profile stealth cleat which has been added to the grip-zone traction for maximum performance for unrivaled stability.
Other features include a Duoflex outsole with anatomically positioned flex grooves that allow the foot to move naturally while providing necessary GripZone Traction support. For extra comfort, the shoes feature a premium insole dual density PU sock liner which provides a customized fitting for long-lasting comfort and durability.
Construction
Full-grain leather
Epic performance last
Premium insole foam
Sizes available:
8
9
10
11
MSRP: $200
Receive a free American Golf shoe bag when you buy any pair of shoes.
