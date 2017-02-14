Pro-Duffers Day was celebrated in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, November 4, 2017. This event was previously scheduled for September but was postponed due to Hurricane Maria, which gave the city a pretty good wallop. Per Norris Horton, President of the Orlando Pro-Duffers organization, Pro-Duffers “Junior Golf” Day is a longstanding tradition which celebrates the Founders of the National Pro-Duffers organization and also provides an opportunity for youngsters in selected cities who have not yet been exposed to the game of golf the opportunity to get a beginning golf lesson courtesy of their local Pro-Duffers organization.

Our commitment is to junior golf. We are here to start an initiation of introducing new students to golf today. This is to encourage young minorities to get involved in golf and that is one of our objectives—to get them involved and follow them through and give them support, not only physically, but financially also, because we realize that a lot of minority golfers do not have the support,” says Pro-Duffers Orlando President Norris Horton says.

The Pro-Duffers Orlando group gives area golfers the opportunity to play organized golf twice weekly at first class golf courses in the Orlando and greater Orlando areas. Additionally, two outings are held by the national Pro-Duffers Organization at various golf venues in the United States. Tee-Lo Junior Golf hosted “Pro Duffers-Day” at its newly opened facility for the Pro-Duffers Orlando organization. Tee-Lo Junior Golf is the Charity organization of choice for Pro-Duffers in the Orlando area, one of 14 Pro-Duffers chapters in the United States.

Robert Biggers is the Director of Tee-Lo Golf and is an active member of the Orlando Pro-Duffers group. Pro-Duffers Orlando was organized in 2008 and was sanctioned as a chapter in good standing with the national Pro Duffers organization in 2009. Biggers held the class for beginning golfers and provided lessons on etiquette and safety. The new facility consists of 3-holes, 2 tee boxes, a putting green, artificial grass, and a trailer that will be completely renovated as a clubhouse. Over $150,000 was donated by the Wadsworth Foundation that was used to build the training facility. “Over the next five years, I see us as being a place where kids who don’t have golf teams, or in schools or churches will have a chance to come and train.” Biggers also hopes the facility will become a model for other organizations as to how to successfully build a golf training facility. RELATED STORY: Atlanta Pro-Duffers Know How To Hook-A-Kid On Golf This year’s event was held at the new Tee-Lo Golf Training Facility on Curry Ford Road in East Orlando. Tee-Lo Golf has been in operation for 18 years and offers juniors, ages 7-17, the opportunity to learn the game of golf without cost, receive quality instruction from the Rick McCord Golf Academy, and provides life lessons which will carry its students well beyond their youth.

The new Tee-Lo facility is a first class junior Golf teaching venue built on land donated by The New Beginnings Church at 8287 Curry Ford Rd. Orlando, Florida. Support to Tee-Lo Golf to build its facility was provided through the Wadsworth Foundation, organizations like Pro Duffers Orlando and other local contributors. The purpose of the National Pro Duffers organization is to promote and encourage a greater interest by its chapters, members and the public in the game of golf and related social, civic, and charitable activities. Pro Duffers Orlando’s effort in helping to advance the mission of the National organization is realized through its partnership with Tee-Lo Golf. Otis Windham Jr. Travel Writer. African American Golfer’s Digest Interviews with Norris Horton, President Pro-Duffers Orlando Ellis Reynolds, Pro-Duffers Orlando Robert Biggers, Tee-Lo Golf