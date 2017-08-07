Known as The Mother City, Cape Town has the honor of doing endless exciting things. If you are truly into taking the fun of the nature’s wonder, then you have Table Mountain. You can also plan a visit to the most popular shopping center in South Africa (V&A Waterfront) to shop for some of the exciting African jewelry and others.

Beyond doubt, you would be able to say that for both the Capetonians and the tourists, the shopping scenario remains same. From where you are, this seaside metropolis offers some of the best things that you can’t to resist to buy from. This leaves any chance of asking further that what is the reason for topping the Town in New York’s Times’ List.

Let us have a brief run down through the list of attractions when you are enjoying your vacation in Cape Town.

Table Mountain

You won’t truly understand the scope of the Cape until you have visited the Table Mountain. The Table Mountain would allow you to see the sprawling city below the mountain. Also, you would get to view the huge extent of sky with ocean. Also known as the Hoerikwaggo, alternately called Mountain of the Sea, it was founded as early as 500 million years ago and appeared to Gorinhaiqua to rise up from a bed of ocean.

If you are trying to access it, then the easiest way is to do so by the cable car, that would be a thrilling yet exciting and little frightening for the children of all ages. While travelling via cable car, you would also get to appreciate the mesmerizing beauty of the mountain slopes.

Clifton Beach

The protected space of Clifton with the cliff-side patios above and around you will make you feel very special. Only accessible via the steep staircases passing through the low-height bungalows, Clifton is comprised of a four crescent shaped sand strip. Each of these sand strip attracts a different God. Example, First Beach is preferred by the families and Third Beach is preferred by the gay guys.

Once you step in at Clifton, you will find it very difficult to believe that the nearest city is just a 10-min drive away. The waters of Atlantic are equally freezy that when plunged will convert you sun-baked body into icy cold water. After that, when you would feel the sun rays tingling on your skin, you will feel an experience being discovered never before.









Enjoy High Tea at Mount Nelson

If you want to check out some of the most gentle methods for the afternoon, then Mount Nelson is the nicest way to enjoy. It is a must-visit place for the girls who like to dress up. You also have the option to sprawl about the ground that is been designed as per the designs of the grand colonial-era. You can also listen to the pianist or take some of the wonderful snaps while standing beside the fountain in the manicured patios.

