When I thought about taking a golf trip to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, I really didn’t know what to expect. I immediately had flashbacks of the rich and historic sports history of this second largest city in the state of Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the infamous “Steel Curtain”, the “We Are Family” Pittsburgh Pirates and the World Champion Pittsburgh Penguins. I imagined an older working class city with a lot of steel mills and working class people with quaint understated family oriented business and neighborhoods.

However, upon arriving in Pittsburgh, I quickly realized how much I had underestimated one of America’s most progressive and underrated cities. Pittsburgh is a vibrant and bustling economic, social and ethnic melting pot with something for everyone.

I toured the city and attended the 2016 U.S. Open Golf Championship that was begin hosted (for the ninth time) at the world famous Oakmont Golf Club located in northeast suburbs of Plum and Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Oakmont Golf Club has the most major golf championships of any other course in the country. The city was abuzz with golf fever but that was overshadowed by the newly crowned 2016 NHL Champion Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks four games to two to clinch the franchise’s fourth championship in team history.

I also enjoyed a spectacular view of downtown Pittsburgh from the Duquesne Incline, a hundred-year-old cable car that provides a terrific view of the Pittsburgh skyline. That evening, I dined at Monterey Fish Grotto, a white-tablecloth eatery and bar offering more panoramic riverside views while enjoying plated seafood.



I also made it over to the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, and the largest history museum in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I am still so amazed at the rich history of this awe-inspiring city. Pittsburgh was much more than steel mills, and it has quickly become a major business, educational and financial center in America. Another thing I learned, is that Pittsburgh is home to eight Fortune 500 Companies and, is ranked second only behind New York and Chicago for corporate employment.

Another good museum to visit are the Roberto Clemente Museum, a private American museum honoring Roberto Clemente, the Major League Baseball right fielder of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Hall of Famer.

The next morning, I had the distinct pleasure of playing Quicksilver Golf Club located in Midway Pennsylvania. This spectacular golf course features rolling hills and large fast greens. I was impressed by how well the course was maintained and set up.

I actually felt like I was playing at Oakmont Golf Club without the large crowds and cameras. The bent grass greens were flawless and featured subtle undulations that made putting a pleasure and an adventure without being tricked up. Quicksilver also had large generous fairways and penal rough for errant tee shots.

I was amazed by the elevation changes on the golf course. Not just from tee to green but the fairways usually sloped gradually up towards the green. Long hitters definitely have an advantage at Quicksilver. However, precise Iron play is also required in order to stay below the hole on those fast greens. The feature I liked the most was the lush green scenery. The almost endless green flowing Pennsylvania farmland was a very calming and serene atmosphere to enjoy a lovely golf experience.

The staff at Quicksilver was also top-notch. The well-stocked pro shop offered any and everything that you would like to have a token of your time at Quicksilver. The well organized and clearly marked merchandise made my shopping experience both enjoyable and easy. I also thoroughly enjoyed the food in the restaurant and bar at Quicksilver. The Breakfast buffet was great and the after round cookout barbecue buffet was awesome. Overall Quicksilver Golf Club is a must play on your trip to Pittsburgh.

Quicksilver Golf Course Info:

Phone: (724) 796-1594

Address :2000 Quicksilver Road, Midway, PA 15060

Holes: 18

Greens Fee: $45 to $70

Designer: Don Nagode

Founded: 1989

Driving Range: Yes

Grass: Bent

Type: Public

Tees: Back Tees

Par: 72

Yardage: 7083

Course Rating: 145

Slope: 145

Edward. S. Wanambwa

Senior Editor

African American Golfers Digest

Edward S. Wanambwa is a journalist, TV and radio personality and highly sought after as one of America’s most notable speakers and expert commentators on golf. He hosts a weekly TGX Golf Radio Show and is a frequent guest on The Golf Channel and ESPN networks. Find him on Facebook.

