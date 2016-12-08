The largest outdoor demo in the world and the perfect start to the PGA Merchandise Show!

PGA Show Demo Day provides you with the opportunity to preview and test the newest innovations by leading golf brands in the industry. Golf equipment companies will showcase their newest clubs, golf balls, grips, scoring clinics, clubfitting best practices, instructional aids, and much more!

