PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (Dec. 12, 2017) – The 2019 PGA Professional Championship, the world’s largest all-professional event, will be hosted in Belfair of Bluffton, South Carolina, one of the Southeast’s acclaimed golf destinations.

The 52nd edition of the PGA Professional Championship will be conducted for the first time in the spring, April 28-May 1, 2019. All four rounds will be broadcast live on Golf Channel. The Championship is presented by Club Car and OMEGA.

It will be the 10th visit by the Championship to the Carolinas PGA Section and third appearance in the state of South Carolina. The 312-player event was last played in the Palmetto State in 2014 in Myrtle Beach.

EMBRACING AN EXCEPTIONAL FIELD

“The PGA of America is excited to take the PGA Professional Championship to Belfair, which is an outstanding location to showcase our finest playing PGA Professionals,” said PGA President Paul Levy. “Belfair features the elements we look for in this national championship – challenging courses, inviting facilities and a staff that embraces an exceptional field.”

Beginning in 2019, the PGA Professional Championship will be played in late April as a result of new competition dates for the PGA Championship, which will move to May 16-19, 2019.