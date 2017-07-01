Golfers Can Take Picture with Original Wanamaker Trophy;

Chances to Win Signed Flag by Defending PGA Champion Jimmy Walker, Complimentary Foursome

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (July 31, 2017) – PGA Golf Club – the flagship property of the PGA of America – invites golfers to play its courses from Aug. 7-13 for a chance to win a PGA Championship flag signed by 2016 Champion Jimmy Walker and other prizes.

Golfers with a tee time on any PGA Golf Club course will automatically be entered. Contestants who sign up for the PGA Golf Club’s E-club shall also be included in the drawing. A winner will be announced via Facebook on Aug. 14.

One (1) complimentary foursome, followed by lunch in the Captain’s Table – the wine room that pays tribute to past Ryder Cup Captains – will also be awarded to a participating golfer. In addition, all golfers playing between Aug. 7-13 will receive a bounce-back round valid on Sundays, Mondays or Wednesdays through Sept. 30, 2017.

“PGA Championship Week is a special time at PGA Golf Club,” said Jimmy Terry, PGA Golf Club General Manager. “These promotions allow golfers a unique opportunity to own a piece of memorabilia or revisit PGA Golf Club, and enjoy our off-course amenities and state-of-the-art clubhouse.”

During the week, visitors to PGA Golf Club are encouraged to take a photo with the original Wanamaker Trophy, displayed in the PGA Clubhouse Gallery. Anyone who posts their image with the Trophy on social media using #Wanamaker and @PGAVillage will receive a gift from the pro shop.

Celebrating its 21st year as one of the top public golf facilities in South Florida, PGA Golf Club boasts four courses (Dye, Wanamaker, Ryder and St. Lucie Trail) that are considered among the most scenic layouts in the entire state. Golfweek tabbed both the Wanamaker and Dye Courses among the Top 25 “Best Courses You Can Play” in Florida.

For more information about PGA Golf Club, visit PGAVillage.com.

Getting There: PGA Golf Club is less than a two-hour drive from Orlando and Miami – and under three hours from Tampa, Fort Myers and other Florida population centers. PGA Golf Club is conveniently located 50 minutes north of Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) off Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie. PBI offers nearly 100 nonstop flights to more than 25 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Known as the “Ultimate Golf Resort Destination,” PGA Golf Club is home to three distinct golf courses at the facility. The entertaining layouts were designed by renowned architects Tom Fazio, Jim Fazio and Pete Dye.



