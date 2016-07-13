The 100 Black Men of Orange County’s 15th Annual Golf Tournament and Fundraiser. Because of you, this year’s event was a huge success. Over $30,000.00 was raised to benefit our “Passport to the Future Program” a goal we could not have accomplished without your help. There was a real sense of community that would not have been possible without the support of sponsors like you. The event is continuing to receive rave reviews. We hope that we can count on your support for the 16th Annual Golf Tournament and Fundraiser in 2017.

Special thanks to UPS our Double Eagle sponsor for assisting with a special golf clinic for 100 Black Men of Orange County’s “Passport to the Future” students.



Thank you to the following sponsors:

Eagle Sponsors: Toyota Financial Services, Bill Lewis and Dr. Fernando Austin and The Winery.

Birdie Sponsors: Insurance Visions, OC Uplift Foundation and Advisor Resource Group.

Community Partners: Sage Hill School and Christ Our Redeemer Church

Hole Sponsors: OC Black Chamber of Commerce, The Boyles and Wooley Families, Berkley’s Backyard BBQ, Ecertsonline, UPS, Bill Lewis, Sage Hill School, Dr. Fernando Austin, OC Uplift Foundation, R Sew Cute, Joe Kozak, Ken White, Costco Wholesale, Christ our Redeemer Church, Southern California Edison, The Walt Disney Company, Toyota Financial Services and The Winery.

Hole “Contest” Sponsors: Pin Up Golf, Villa Ford Tustin Mazda, BP LifeStyle Group and Interga Golf

Lunch Sponsor: Berkley’s Backyard BBQ

A special thank you to Tustin Ranch Golf Course for hosting the youth introduction to golf clinic and 15th Annual Golf Tournament &Scholarship Fundraiser. It’s an honor to partner with you as we work toward building better communities together. Thanks again for making our mission your mission.

Sincerely,

Otis Boyles, 909-225-2261

olb4life@aol.com

Doug Wooley

714-865-4761

dwooley0311@msn.com

Note: 2016 Golf tournament pictures can be view at: www.100bmoc.org,events,galley



ABOUT 100 BLACK MEN ORANGE COUNTY

In January of 1993, a group of Orange County men met with the intention of forming a local Chapter of the 100 Black Men of America. These men had already recognized that the 100 Black men of America was one the most influential organizations in the nation and could bring a fresh and much-needed mechanism to the African-American community of Orange County.

In April 1993, the 100 Black Men of Orange County became incorporated as a certified 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. In June of the same year, we received our charter from the national 100 Black Men organization. The original 28 members were led by the founding president, Mr. Eugene Wheeler.

Today, the 100 BMOC is comprised of more than 30 members who are committed to service in the areas of education, mentoring, economic development and empowerment and health and wellness.

The 100 BMOC strive to empower the African American community by providing focused, effective, and participatory leadership that improves public policy and enhances the overall education, quality of life, social and economic status of underrepresented groups in our communities. We are committed to enhance the educational opportunities for African American youth in all of our communities. It is an organization committed to developing and strengthening a partnership among home, school, and community of young African American males with the objective of ensuring that each element of the partnership work together in the best interest of all African American males.

Moreover, the 100BMOC firmly believes that a strengthened partnership among home, school, and community will result in an enriched Orange County. The chapter focuses on four initiatives, (Four For The Future), which include Education, Mentoring, Health and Wellness and Economic Empowerment. Our signature program, “Passport to the Future” is based on an educational and cultural foundation where core areas of mastery are combined with group mentoring experiences to form our intervention with high school age youth. The education program has been renamed the Bakari Project and is set up to collect measurable data on the efficacy of our intervention.

Other programs/projects include a Scholarship Fundraising Golf Tournament, Health and Wellness Cultural Faire, Financial literacy and an Annual Gala showcasing the youth we mentor, providing an opportunity for our corporate sponsors and community members to see what they have invested in.

