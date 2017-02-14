New Sports Magazine To Launch in Spring/March 2003

Targets the Rising Interests of Blacks in Golf







New York, N.Y. (July 29, 2002)–The African-American Golfer’s Digest (AAGD) ISSN 1541-2741, a New York City-based consumer, lifestyle magazine is scheduled to launch it’s first issue in March 2003.

Heavily targeting African Americans in its reach, the 4-color, glossy, 32-page, digest size magazine will carry editorial, feature stories, profiles, golf tips, destination reviews and a national calendar of African American focused golf events. The cover price is $4.50 per issue with distribution planned seasonally (four times a year) Spring/March, Summer/June, Fall/September, Winter/January.

The independently owned company is located in the financial district of New York City and headed by 43-year-old President & CEO, Debert Coletta Cook, CMP, who is the driving force behind the launch. Her extensive background includes marketing and advertising with a speciality in corporate and small business meeting management services.

According to Cook, “Over the last decade golf has grown tremendously in popularity with African Americans of all ages and until now, no magazine has been dedicated to addressing this market on a national level. My objective is to enhance the value of the game’s growing popularity and participation among African Americans–a group that is often referred to as the ‘new demographic’ of the sport.”

The African American Golfer’s Digest will feature special sections, commentary and columns on equipment reviews, course critiques, tournament news, foundation focus, business/leisure golf destinations, women’s round, youth tee, golfer profiles, golf etiquette 101 and a national black-focused calendar of golf tournaments.

In addition, the magazine will host national outings and serve as a strategic national media partner for golf organizations across the country, helping generate greater awareness and exposure for their fundraisers and tournaments.

The publication’s layout is aimed for and easy read with short, informational pieces beneficial to all levels of golfers, from the novice to the seasoned professional.

“In publishing the African-American Golfer’s Digest my objective is to bring all golfers together–reaching those who are already avid players, while introducing the game to curiosity seekers–hopefully turning them into lifelong sportsmen, too”, says Cook with her captivating and warm smile.

Of special note, is the fact that she recently took up the game herself. “I’m so hooked on this game. It’s an amazing way to relax, exercise and great for business networking. Each year thousands of African Americans are learning to play. The ‘Digest‘ will be a resource whereby they can see others like themselves on each page of the publication, while they ‘catch up’ and see what else is going on with other players and groups across the nation.”

The premier issue will be available in November and subscriptions can be obtained online at the website www.AfricanAmericanGolfersDigest.com

Subscriptions are $18.00 annually with discounts for longer terms.