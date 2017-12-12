You have no doubt already heard that new golf rules will come into effect on January 1st, 2019. This will be the most major revision of the rules for more than 30 years. The review process is still underway and therefore exactly what will change has not yet been decided. However, here we share a video from Expert Golf of International Rules Official Yves C. Ton-That who has picked out the five most important— and most likely— rules changes.