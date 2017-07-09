Mr. Nathaniel R. Goldston, III, passed away on July 4, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 78. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, to the late Mr. Nathanial Goldston, II, and Mrs. Mary E. Goldston. Mr. Goldston began his career working with his father, a food services manager, at the Blackstone Hotel.

Following his passion for the industry, Mr. Goldston earned a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from the University of Denver. Mr. Goldston rapidly ascended the corporate ladder becoming senior vice president at a major food service company just before he founded Gourmet Services, Inc. (GSI), in 1975. Serving as its chairman and CEO, Mr. Goldston led Gourmet Services to its place of distinction as the largest African American wholly-owned food service management company in the nation.

Under his leadership, Gourmet Services experienced tremendous growth and success over its 42-year history, earning the company a 42-year continuous ranking in Black Enterprise Magazine’s list of 100 top-ranked African American-owned businesses (BE 100). Its clients include world-renowned businesses such as CNN, Coca-Cola, AT&T, Anheuser Busch, UPS, Turner South and NY Life. Gourmet Services, Inc. also provided exemplary foodservice to nearly every Historically Black College and University in the nation.

Philanthropy was always central to Mr. Goldston’s service ethic and was a large component of his corporate formula for success. To that end, Mr. Goldston had numerous charitable interests and is credited with founding one of Atlanta’s most well-respected service organizations, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. He is considered one of the architects of 100 Black Men of America, a network of more than 100 similar organizations worldwide, and served as its second president. Mr. Goldston remained active in both organizations in an advisory capacity to their current leaderships until his passing.

Due to his involvement and leadership in 100 Black Men, Mr. Goldston was installed in the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum in 2007. Throughout his career, Mr. Goldston’s philanthropic efforts and his notoriety were widely recognized. Through the Gourmet Companies and its foundations, millions of dollars have been donated to Historically Black Colleges and Universities to help students complete their educational goals.

Mr. Goldston served as chairman of the Bill Dickey Scholarship Association, an organization designed to recognize the excellence of African American student golfers with athletic support and scholarships. He also served as chairman of the board for the GA Peace Officers Association, was a member of the Hospitality Roundtable and was a board member for numerous charitable organizations, including the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy and the Atlanta Diabetes Association.

In addition, Mr. Goldston was a member of the Board of Trustees for Wilberforce University and the University of Denver. He also was an active member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the Road Dogs, Duffers and NNGA.



Over the years, Mr. Goldston has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades. He was an Honorary Member of the Black Culinary Association and the Honorary Chairman of the Charles Drew Health Clinic. In addition to receiving the Boy Scouts of America Trailblazing Award, he was recognized as the 2007 Supplier of the Year by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council; and in 2008, he was inducted into the Atlanta Tribune’sHall of Fame.

He was the recipient of the President’s Award from the National Conference of Black Mayors, Inc., Trumpet Award, Drum Major for Justice Award from the SCLC W.O.M.E.N. and was inducted into the Central High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame. Mr. Goldston was the recipient of honorary doctorates from Wilberforce University and Stillman College.

Devout in his Catholic faith, he was a member of Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Goldston leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Valerie; four children, N. Russell (Rookamah) Goldston, Kimberly Goldston Martin, Steven Goldston and Rachel (Tony) Montague; 11 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Services for Mr. Goldston were as follows:

Visitation

Sunday, July 9, 2017

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home

4347 Flat Shoals Road

Decatur, Georgia 30034

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Sunday, July 9, 2017

Omega Service

7 p.m.

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy

Decatur, Georgia 30034

Funeral Mass

Monday, July 10, 2017

11 a.m.

Saint Philip AME Church

240 Candler Road

Atlanta, Georgia 30317

(Obituary as Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from July 6 to July 9, 2017)