SUNDAY, JUNE 25, 2017 | The fabulous Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Full Golf Tournament Registration:

$350 “Early Bird” (before March 28, 2017)

$400 (after March 28, 2017)

$450 (onsite)

Format: Individual stroke play

Full Golf Tournament Registration Includes:

Golf cocktail pairings party (Saturday, June 24)

Golf morning breakfast (Sunday, June 25)

Transportation to/from golf course

Golf clinic

Unlimited practice balls

Green fee

Shared cart

On-course lunch

Gift “swag” bag

Raffle ticket

19th Hole tournament awards with tasty snacks and cold beverages, bottom’s up!

Exciting Prizes will be awarded for: 1st, 2nd 3rd place, longest drive (man/woman), straightest drive, closest to the pin, putting contest, best dressed golfer (man/woman)

Golf Clinic Only:

8:30am-9:30am

$150 “Early Bird” (before March 28, 2017)

$179 (after March 28, 2017)

$200 (onsite)

Tournament Day Schedule

6am-7am Breakfast at Hard Rock Hotel

8:00am On-course check-ins, driving range practice

8:30am-9:30am Golf clinic for beginners (taught by a PGA professional)

9:30am Golf tournament shotgun start

12:30pm On-course lunch at the turn (9th hole)

2:30pm-3:30pm Golfers turn in scorecards to tournament manager

3:00pm-5pm Golf tournament awards banquet

Registration is non-refundable.

Dress Code

Gentlemen

Collar shirt with sleeves (polo shirt)

Formal bermudas or trousers

Golf shoes with soft spikes or Tennis Shoes (Sneakers)

Socks

No T-shirts

No blue jeans

No beach shorts nor bathing suits

Ladies

Shirt

Formal bermudas, capri pants, trousers or skirts

Golf shoes with soft spikes or Tennis Shoes (Sneakers)

Shoes Rentals available (Adidas)

Socks

No T-shirts

No blue jeans

No beach shorts nor bathing suits

For more information contact

Debert Cook at (212) 571-6559

debertcook@aol.com

Share Your Comments