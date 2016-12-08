musikomania-banner

SUNDAY, JUNE 25, 2017  | The fabulous Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

musikomania-verticalFull Golf Tournament Registration:
$350 “Early Bird” (before March 28, 2017)

$400 (after March 28, 2017)
$450 (onsite)

Format: Individual stroke play
Full Golf Tournament Registration Includes:

  • Golf cocktail pairings party (Saturday, June 24)
  • Golf morning breakfast (Sunday, June 25)
  • Transportation to/from golf course
  • Golf clinic
  • Unlimited practice balls
  • Green fee
  • Shared cart
  • On-course lunch
  • Gift “swag” bag
  • Raffle ticket
  • 19th Hole tournament awards with tasty snacks and cold beverages, bottom’s up!

Exciting Prizes will be awarded for: 1st, 2nd 3rd place, longest drive (man/woman), straightest drive, closest to the pin, putting contest, best dressed golfer (man/woman)

Golf Clinic Only:
8:30am-9:30am
$150 “Early Bird” (before March 28, 2017)

$179 (after March 28, 2017)
$200 (onsite)

 

 

Tournament Day Schedule 

6am-7am                        Breakfast at Hard Rock Hotel

8:00am                           On-course check-ins, driving range practice

8:30am-9:30am            Golf clinic for beginners (taught by a PGA professional)

9:30am                           Golf tournament shotgun start

12:30pm                         On-course lunch at the turn (9th hole)

2:30pm-3:30pm            Golfers turn in scorecards to tournament manager

3:00pm-5pm                  Golf tournament awards banquet

Registration is non-refundable.

Dress Code

Gentlemen 

  • Collar shirt with sleeves (polo shirt)
  • Formal bermudas or trousers
  • Golf shoes with soft spikes or Tennis Shoes (Sneakers)
  • Socks
  • No T-shirts
  • No blue jeans
  • No beach shorts nor bathing suits

Ladies 

  • Shirt
  • Formal bermudas, capri pants, trousers or skirts
  • Golf shoes with soft spikes or Tennis Shoes (Sneakers)
  • Shoes Rentals available (Adidas)
  • Socks
  • No T-shirts
  • No blue jeans
  • No beach shorts nor bathing suits

For more information contact
Debert Cook at (212) 571-6559
debertcook@aol.com

