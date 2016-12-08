SUNDAY, JUNE 25, 2017 | The fabulous Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Full Golf Tournament Registration:
$350 “Early Bird” (before March 28, 2017)
$400 (after March 28, 2017)
$450 (onsite)
Format: Individual stroke play
Full Golf Tournament Registration Includes:
- Golf cocktail pairings party (Saturday, June 24)
- Golf morning breakfast (Sunday, June 25)
- Transportation to/from golf course
- Golf clinic
- Unlimited practice balls
- Green fee
- Shared cart
- On-course lunch
- Gift “swag” bag
- Raffle ticket
- 19th Hole tournament awards with tasty snacks and cold beverages, bottom’s up!
Exciting Prizes will be awarded for: 1st, 2nd 3rd place, longest drive (man/woman), straightest drive, closest to the pin, putting contest, best dressed golfer (man/woman)
Golf Clinic Only:
8:30am-9:30am
$150 “Early Bird” (before March 28, 2017)
$179 (after March 28, 2017)
$200 (onsite)
Tournament Day Schedule
6am-7am Breakfast at Hard Rock Hotel
8:00am On-course check-ins, driving range practice
8:30am-9:30am Golf clinic for beginners (taught by a PGA professional)
9:30am Golf tournament shotgun start
12:30pm On-course lunch at the turn (9th hole)
2:30pm-3:30pm Golfers turn in scorecards to tournament manager
3:00pm-5pm Golf tournament awards banquet
Registration is non-refundable.
Dress Code
Gentlemen
- Collar shirt with sleeves (polo shirt)
- Formal bermudas or trousers
- Golf shoes with soft spikes or Tennis Shoes (Sneakers)
- Socks
- No T-shirts
- No blue jeans
- No beach shorts nor bathing suits
Ladies
- Shirt
- Formal bermudas, capri pants, trousers or skirts
- Golf shoes with soft spikes or Tennis Shoes (Sneakers)
- Shoes Rentals available (Adidas)
- Socks
- No T-shirts
- No blue jeans
- No beach shorts nor bathing suits
For more information contact
Debert Cook at (212) 571-6559
debertcook@aol.com