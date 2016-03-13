“Mudbound” made its World Premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival this Janary, it is Dee Rees’ latest directorial effort.

A big-screen adaptation of Hillary Jordan’s 2009 novel of the same name, which is set in 1946 in the wake of World War II, the story follows the fates of two very different families that collide while struggling to make their dreams come true in the Mississippi Delta. When two celebrated soldiers return home, their unlikely friendship complicates the already fraught relationship between the families.



The official Sundance synopsis read: Set in the post–World War II South, the story follows two families who are pitted against a barbaric social hierarchy and an unrelenting landscape as they simultaneously fight the battle at home and the battle abroad. This epic pioneer story is about friendship, heritage and the unending struggle for and against the land.

The film stars Carey Mulligan, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jonathan Banks.

“Mudbound” is co-financed by Charles D. King’s MACRO and Zeal Media.

Zeal Media’s Cassian Elwes, Chris Lemole and Tim Zajaros; MACRO’s Founder & CEO Charles D. King and President of Production Kim Roth are producers, along with Sally Jo Effenson and Carl Effenson.

MACRO’s Senior Vice President of Production Poppy Hanks, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Daniel Steinman; Kyle Tekiela and Jennifer Roth are executive producers.

On January 21, 2017, Stella Artois hosted a party for Mudbound at the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge at Sundance. In attendance was the film’s cast and crew including Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan (Daredevil/Luke Cage), Jason Mitchell (Straight Out of Compton) along with the film’s director Dee Rees.

Certainly an intriguing next project for Dee Rees, who’s last work was HBO’s Bessie Smith telepic starring Queen Latifah – itself also a period piece, set in the early half of the 20th century.