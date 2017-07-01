72-Hole Net Stroke Play Event Has Attracted 3,000 Players From 20 Countries

Myrtle Beach, S.C. – The 34th annual Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship is poised to tee-off Monday and more than 3,000 golfers from 20+ countries are descending on the game’s most popular destination in hopes of claiming the mantle of world champion.

A 72-hole, net stroke play tournament, the World Am will be played August 28 – September 1 on more than 50 of Myrtle Beach’s best golf courses.

Players from 49 states and 20 countries will be competing in an event that is open to all men and women 18 years of age and older, and players will be flighted based on age, gender and handicap. Each flight will play a different course every day and after four rounds of competition, all flight winners will advance to the World Championship Playoff on Friday, September 1 at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club. The playoff is an 18-shootout to crown the event’s winner.

In the past, handicaps ranging from 3 to 34 have been crowned World Champion.

While the competition is initially what lures players to the tournament, it’s only part of what keeps them coming back. At the heart of the World Am’s appeal is the camaraderie among its participants and much of that kinship is fostered at the World’s Largest 19th Hole.

Each night of the event, the 19th Hole overtakes all 120,000-square feet of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, providing participants with free food and drinks, live entertainment, celebrity guest appearances, a golf expo and more.

Among the big names appearing at the 19th Hole this year are Golf Channel personalities Charlie Rymer, Damon Hack and Chantel McCabe, and Paige Spiranac, one of the game’s fastest rising personalities.

Players will also receive a gift bag that includes a logo’d hat, shirt, PGA Tour Superstore gift card, NexBelt, and an assortment of other goodies.

For more information, visit MyrtleBeachWorldAmateur.com.